ALTERED CARBON – Credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix The story of Takeshi Kovacs must continue, right? The answer is obviously yes, but when is Altered Carbon season 3 coming to Netflix?We’re still waiting for the official word that Altered Carbon season 3 is a go at Netflix. There is certainly no shortage of storylines for the Netflix Original. The series ended once again with more questions needing to be answered.Since Netflix hasn’t renewed the series yet, determining when Altered Carbon season 3 is coming to the platform is obviously a bit of a guessing game at the moment, but we’re more than happy to take a stab at it.OK! If we take a look at the release dates of the previous two seasons. Altered Carbon season 1 came to Netflix on February 2, 2018. Season 2 dropped just over two years later on February 27, 2020.If Netflix decides to follow a similar timeline, then we should expect season 3 to drop in 2022 and sometime in the first quarter of that year. It’s probably going to be quite a long time until we see the new season.Is there a chance of Altered Carbon season 3 dropping early? Well, considering the poor reception the animated version, Altered Carbon: Resleeved, has had it may be a good idea to get season 3 developed and out as fast as possible to soften the damage, but there is a big problem with doing that.Takeshi Kovacs doesn’t like sticking around in the same sleeve. Joel Kinnaman portrayed the envoy in the first season, and Anthony Mackie played the character in the second. We also know that Kovacs had at least one other sleeve between them as the season 2 intro had his sleeve shot to pieces before being spun up in Mackie’s.If they continue this trend, then someone new needs to be brought into the series as the main character. This results in production slowing down as they need to go through casting first. The second season featured a, mostly, new cast, so other characters likely need to be cast, as well.Therefore, while it is painful to admit, 2022 is most likely when Altered Carbon season 3 will arrive on Netflix. It would be awesome if it arrived earlier, but it is not very likely.Stay tuned for more news about Altered Carbon season 3!