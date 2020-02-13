🔥When is After Life 2 released on Netflix and who's in the cast with Ricky Gervais?🔥

A second season of hit Ricky Gervais comedy-drama series After Life as been confirmed.

Set in the small and fictitious town of Townbery, the series follows Gervais’ Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

The six-part series is set to return this spring, as is much of the original cast, along with some new faces.

With the release of After Life 2 imminent, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming second season…

(Netflix)

When is After Life 2 released on Netflix?

The show will be landing on Netlflix this spring, with the streaming site confirming a return date of April 24 – which means we haven’t got long to wait until we see the return of Tony et al.

Netflix has confirmed the second season will consist of six episodes.

Who is in the cast?

Alongside Gervais (who has created, written and directed the series), the returning cast includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones), Ashley Jensen (Extras) and Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road).

Other cast members returning include Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Mandeep Dhillon, Jo Hartley, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Eastenders).

Also joining the cast for the second season is Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education) and Bill Ward (Coronation Street, Emmerdale).

What do we know about After Life 2?

The second series continues to follow the adventures of the misanthropic Tony, who is stricken by grief after his wife dies. In trying to cope with grief, he becomes rude to those around him and tries to push them away, but his efforts are continually undermined by their kindness towards him.

In series 2 journalist Tony, who is still struggling with immense emotional turmoil over his wife, is trying to become a better friend to those around him.

However, each of his friends is also grappling with their own problems, which are only intensified by the looming threat of the local newspaper being shut down.