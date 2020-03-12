Your guide to what’s hot in London

UPDATE: A Quiet Place 2 has been delayed due to coronavirus fears. Head here for more info

Make a sound and you die – as far as horror hooks go, A Quiet Place is pretty hard to beat.

The genius of the 2018 hit was in its simplicity. The film terrified viewers at time and made £259m ($340m) worldwide, proving one of the biggest horror hits of recent times. Now, the cast and crew are back for more.

A Quiet Place took place in the aftermath of an invasion from blind aliens with ultra sensitive hearing, where survivors are forced to live in silence to avoid detection. The new film picks up where it left off, with the world still feeling the invasion’s devastating effects.

It’s sure to be one of the biggest thrills of the year – this is everything we know so far about A Quiet Place: Part II.

Cast and director

(AFP via Getty Images)

Emily Blunt returns to lead the cast after arguably giving the finest performance of her career to date in the original. She stars as matriarch Evelyn Abbott, who must protect her young family from attack while taking care of her newborn baby.

Jack Krasinski is also back, as director. The Office actor and filmmaker, who is married to Blunt in real life, played the husband and father Lee in the original. Despite meeting a grizzly end in the first film, the new trailer suggests he could appear in flashback scenes. Marcus Abbott and Millicent Simmons return as the couple’s children, Marcus and Regan.

There a few new faces joining the cast, too. Cillian Murphy stars as a survivor, who is seen confronting the Abbotts in the new promotional clips for the film, and Blood Diamond’s Djimon Hounsou also puts in an appearance. No further information about their characters has yet been revealed.

Plot

Plot details remain under wraps, but Paramount has released an official synopsis.

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence,” it reads. “Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The last scene in the first film saw hundreds of creatures descending on the family’s home, and the new clips show the family leaving their farm for pastures new. There, they confront Murphy’s mysterious character, whose intentions remain unclear.

It’s also worth remembering that the climactic scene saw the family discover the feedback from Regan’s hearing aid is an effective weapon against the aliens – something which could play a major part in the upcoming film.

Trailer

The first trailer for the film was revealed on New Year’s Day, and instead of focusing on what was to come in the future, it looked back at what had come before.

The clip took viewers back to the very first day of the attack that decimated humanity. We see the Abbots attacked in their car, with members of the public running for their lives around them. “That’s Dad,” Marcus says, suggesting that Krasinski could be back in the film.

Later, we see the family head out together and inadvertently set off a trap, alerting the monsters. They’re helped by Murphy’s character, who says: “I don’t know why you came all the way up here. There’s nothing left.”

Release date

A Quiet Place: Part II will be released in UK cinemas on March 20, 2020.