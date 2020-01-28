🔥When does Roger Federer play next at the Australian Open?🔥

Roger Federer remains the biggest draw in world tennis.

The Swiss master is one of the greatest players to ever lift a racket – though you wouldn’t find many grumbling if you labelled him as the all-time greatest.

Federer continues to compete at the highest level at the age of 38 with the Australian Open title in his sights.

When does Roger Federer play next?

Next match: (3) Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic (2) – Australian Open Semi-finals

Date: Thursday 30th January / Time: TBD

How to watch Roger Federer at the Australian Open