🔥When does Our Girl season 4 start on BBC One and who's in the cast with Michelle Keegan?🔥

BBC One has confirmed the return of Our Girl, with season four set to find British Army medic Georgie Lane returning to Afghanistan.

Michelle Keegan will be back on our screens in the role of Georgie, and the actress has confirmed that season four will be her last as the beloved character.

So when does Our Girl’s return and who else stars in the show alongside Keegan? Here’s everything you need to know…

Our Girl returns next Tuesday

BBC One confirmed that Our Girl’s fourth season will commence on Tuesday, March 24 at 9pm.

The new episodes will see Georgie return to Afghanistan despite her initial reluctance, realising she needs to face her grief over the death of her fiancé Elvis.

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl (BBC/Ilze Kitshoff)

As trailers reveal, the warlord responsible for Elvis’ death is continuing to wreak havoc in season four, which will consist of six episodes.

Last year, Keegan posted on Twitter as they kicked off filming for season four in South Africa, praising the “incredible and explosive” scripts.

“This six-part story will rip the heart out of our loyal fan base and new viewers alike,” she wrote.

Who else is in the cast?

A crop of new stars have joined Our Girl’s fourth season as members of Georgie’s 2 Section and other supporting characters.

Season four features new cast members Nico Mirallego, Amy-Leigh Hickman (Ackley Bridge), Kaine Zajaz (Raised by Wolves), Will Attenborough (Denial), Josh Bowman (Revenge), Nabil Elouahabi (The Night Of), Nebrasa Jamali (Baghdad Central) and Badria Wimimi (Carnival Row).

The new stars join returning cast members Rolan Bell, Ben Batt, Mark Armstrong, Jack Parry-Jones, Sean Ward, Sean Sagar, Dominic Jephcott and Angela Lonsdale.

On filming her last season with Our Girl, Keegan revealed she was wanting to “explore other opportunities”.

“I love the show so much, and this show helped me grow into who I am now. I’ve had such an amazing time and I’m very lucky for them to have had me on the show.

“I’m going to miss it, and I’m going to miss Georgie. It’s very hard.”

Our Girl returns on BBC One on Tuesday, March 24 at 9pm.