🔥When does Hunted 2020 start? Details on prize money and how to apply🔥

Channel 4’s Hunted is returning for its sixth series and applications are also open for the 2021 series if you think you could avoid capture and bag the cash prize.

The show is looking for “ordinary people to go on the run and try to disappear in one of the most watched nations on Earth.”

The aim of the competition is to evade the eagle eyes of a top team of “hunters” – made up of military and intelligence operatives with years of training. If you succeed, you could win up to £100,000.

So if you’ve ever binged on a true crime documentary and felt that you could do better than the criminals in question – without committing an act of crime, of course – now’s your time to shine.

Whether you want to apply for next year or just tune in and watch this year, we have all the information you need…

When does the new Hunted start on Channel 4?

Hunted is due to return to Channel 4 on Thursday, February 13th at 9pm.

Is it ironic that the show begins just in time for Valentine’s Day? We’ll leave that up to you to decide.

The show is expected to run for six weeks, so expect to see a lot of the gutsy competitors on your screens in that time.

How much is the prize money and how does it work?

Other than a hearty dose of pride, the winner of Hunted will also be rewarded with up to £100,000.

There are 10 contestants and a total pot of £100,000, which is split between anyone who manages to evade the expert hunters for 25 days.

So if all 10 contestants make it, they each get £10,000. If only one makes it through the designated time, they have £100,000 all to themselves.

Sound worth it? Here’s how to enter…

Can I still apply for Hunted 2020?.

If the day job has been getting a bit dull recently, or if you’re feeling more determined than usual to escape the annual drudgery of Valentine’s Day, why not sign up right now?

You have to be both over 18 and able to leave work and home for four to six weeks, but other than that, anyone is eligible.

Hunted Series 5: Hunter Ben Owen in the HQ with his team

To apply, the form requests that you “shoot and upload a short video (max 3 mins) introducing yourself and telling us why you’d like to go on the run.”

Applications close on Sunday February 23, so if this sounds like it could be up your street, be sure to move quickly.

For further information and access to the application form, visit the Hunted website here.