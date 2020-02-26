🔥When does Billie and Sam Faiers' Mummy Diaries start on ITVBe and what can we expect from this series?🔥

Sam and Billie Faiers are returning to UK screens soon with the seventh season of their hit ITV The Mummy Diaries fast approaching.

The hit reality series follows Sam and Billie’s journeys in family life and motherhood as they simultaneously navigate life in the spotlight.

When does The Mummy Diaries return in 2020?

The first episode of the seventh season of The Mummy Diaries premieres on Wednesday, February 26 on ITVBe.

It kicks off at 9pm and new epsodes are expected to air every Wednesday.

Seasons five and six are available to stream on the ITV Hub for those who need to catch up.

What can we expect from the seventh season?

The new season will pick up as Christmas time approaches for the Essex siblings, putting new layers of stress on the families.

Sam and Paul move to a new house, and celebrate with a Christmas photoshoot.

However, drama ensues as Sam’s daughter Rosie causes damage to a very expensive photoshoot prop.

Meanwhile, Sam and Paul clash over the arrangement of their Christmas lights, with Paul criticising Sam’s decoration of the tree.

Billie and Greg auction a date with her mum Sue, while Greg finds himself bald after an auction for him to shave his head takes off.

What happened last season?

Billie and Greg tied the knot in a wedding special, offering fans a glimpse into their relationship.

Meanwhile, fans waited in anticipation to see if Paul would pop the question to Sam – which they’re still holding out for heading into season seven.

The Mummy Diaries airs on ITVBe on Wednesday, February 26 at 9pm.