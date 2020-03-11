🔥When Disneyland’s Avengers Campus Is Finally Opening🔥

It hasn’t even been a year since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland resort, but the theme park resort is getting ready for another major new addition when Avengers Campus opens at Disney California Adventure. We knew the new land was going to open this year, but you can’t exactly schedule a vacation based on information that vague, however, you can now start booking you hotel rooms, because we now know Avengers Campus will debut on July 18.

The new theme park land will finally give Marvel characters a home. They’ve been hanging around various place in the Disneyland Resort in the last few years while Disney tried to find the best way to use the popular characters. The new land will open with two attractions, a Spider-Man themed ride that will have guests using their own web-shooters, and a Doctor Strange show. A major E-ticket attraction that will put guests inside an Avengers jet will be part of a second phase that has no opening date as of yet.

More to come…