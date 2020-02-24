🔥When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?🔥

Only a brave soul would bet against Liverpool winning the Premier League title now, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds 19 points out in front at the top of the table.

Liverpool have won an incredible 25 of their opening 26 League games of the 2019/20 season, sitting on 76 points – with second-placed Manchester City way back on 57 having played a game more.

That means Liverpool can go 22 points clear if they win their game in hand tonight against West Ham, who are struggling in the relegation zone.

Having won last season’s Champions League as well as picking up two more trophies this term – the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup – Liverpool are mathematically five games away from clinching the trophy they want above all others.

That is based on the assumption that City keep pace with Liverpool and win their next four games. If both teams keep getting results, Liverpool will win the title if they beat Crystal Palace at Anfield on March 21.

Sealing the title in that game would also have the added benefit of ensuring that Liverpool receive their guard of honour at the home of previous champions Man City, with a trip to the Etoihad awaiting on April 5.

The aforementioned meeting with City in April also has the potential to be the match in which Liverpool could equal Arsenal’s record run of 49 matches without defeat.