No-one can stop Liverpool winning the Premier League title now, with Jurgen Klopp’s side an unbelievable 25 highlights in front near the top of the table.

The Reds end their mini blip after three games with out a win in every competitions to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scoring after Callum Wilson’s early strike.

Klopp’s men have dominated the league for a long period now and it’s really only surely just a formality for the Champions League winners to securing an initial league title for 30 years.

With 82 points from 29 games, they’re 25 points free from Manchester City, who’ve a game at hand, with nine games remaining just.

And after City were stunned 2-0 by rivals Manchester United on Sunday, the Reds can win the title before they play their next game actually.

Liverpool are simply two wins from their first Premier League title Photo: Reuters

That’s because Pep Guardiola’s side, champions within the last two seasons, play twice – against Arsenal and Burnley in the home – before Liverpool’s Merseyside derby against Everton on March 16.

The probability of them getting the title wrapped up at that time is slim, with City having to lose both games to create that happen.

Liverpool saw their likelihood of going the complete season unbeaten arrived at a grinding halt following the 3-0 defeat at Watford, having gone 44 games without defeat.

However they broke a fresh record with a 22nd consecutive home win against Bournemouth sufficient reason for those three points, Liverpool require just two more wins – or six points – to lift their crown.