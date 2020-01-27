🔥When are the National Television Awards, who is nominated and how can you vote?🔥

The National Television Awards is set to roll out its red carpet this week as TV’s biggest names gather for the glitzy annual bash.
This year sees the event – which asks the British public to vote for its favourite shows and stars of the past 12 months – is turning 25, and sees David Walliams taking over from Dermot O’Leary as show host.
And the shortlists feature some pretty popular shows this year, with the likes of Gentleman Jack, Killing Eve, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and The Circle up for prizes – as well as the usual good showings from the soaps – while previous winners including Strictly Come Dancing and This Morning will see if they can add another trophy to the cabinet.
Meanwhile Ant and Dec could be in line to win the TV presenter award for the 19th year in a row, which is no mean feat.
But just when are the awards – and can you still vote?
Here’s what you need to know…
When are the National Television Awards?
The 25th National Television Awards take place tomorrow night, 28 January.
The ceremony will once again take place at London’s o2 Arena, and will be televised live on ITV from 7.30pm.
Can you still vote in the National Television Awards?
If you want to cast your vote in this year’s National Television Awards you’d better hurry up – as you’ve got until noon tomorrow to do so.
You can vote free online at the official website OR by phone on 0905 647 2020.
Who is nominated for this year’s National Television Awards?
You can check out the nominees below.
National Television Awards 2020 Nominations
Drama
- Call The Midwife
- Casualty
- Killing Eve
- Line Of Duty
- Peaky Blinders
TV Presenter
- Ant & Dec
- Bradley Walsh
- Graham Norton
- Holly Willoughby
- Phillip Schofield
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Dancing On Ice
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Voice UK
Challenge Show
- Love Island
- MasterChef
- The Apprentice
- The Circle
- The Great British Bake Off
New Drama
- A Confession
- Chernobyl
- Cleaning Up
- Gentleman Jack
- The Capture
TV Judge
- David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, The X Factor: Celebrity
- Sir Tom Jones, The Voice UK
- will.i.am, The Voice UK, The Voice Kids
Drama Performance
- Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders
- Idris Elba, DCI John Luther, Luther
- Jodie Comer, Villanelle, Killing Eve
- Michael Stevenson, Iain Dean, Casualty
- Suranne Jones, Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Hollyoaks
- Emmerdale
Factual Entertainment
- Ambulance
- Gogglebox
- Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip
- Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
Serial Drama Performance
- Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders
- Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale
- Gregory Finnegan, James Nightingale, Hollyoaks
- Katie McGlynn, Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- The Chase
- The Graham Norton Show
Comedy
- After Life
- Derry Girls
- Fleabag
- Mrs Brown’s Boys
- Sex Education
Newcomer
- Imran Adams, Mitchell Deveraux, Hollyoaks
- Jurell Carter, Nate Robinson, Emmerdale
- Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders
- Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street
Live Magazine Show
- Good Morning Britain
- Loose Women
- Sunday Brunch
- This Morning