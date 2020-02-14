🔥When are the Brits? 2020 date, nominees, location, host and more🔥

Each year, the Brit Awards celebrate the best artists and music, welcoming homegrown stars as well as huge global names.

The star-studded event not only reveals the winners of the highly-competitive award categories, but also boasts exclusive performances from chart-topping artists.

With awards season well underway, the big night is drawing closer – but who’s hosting? And can you still get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event…

What date are the 2020 Brits and how can I watch?

The Brit Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday, February 18.

If you’re watching from the comfort of your own home, the action kicks off around 8pm on ITV.

Who will be hosting the 2020 Brit Awards?

In November last year, it was confirmed that Jack Whitehall will be hosting the event for the third time running.

After 2019’s ceremony, the comedian was in hot water for his controversial joke at Little Mix’s expense, which sparked a number of Ofcom complaints.

What changes have been brought in for the 2020 awards ceremony?

Now in its 40th year, the ceremony has been given a shake-up by bosses with many significant changes set to be introduced.

The organisers will be handing over more control to artists when it comes to performances and they have also renamed the Critics’ Choice Award as the Rising Star Award.

Who’s nominated this year?

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations this year, with four nods each.

While there’s plenty of talent worth celebrating on the shortlists, the Brits’ organisers have come under fire for the fact most of the nominees are male.

Mabel is one of the only female stars nominated in the non-gendered categories and she’ll be going head-to-head with Capaldi, Aitch and Dave the rapper for the New Artist Of The Year prize – which she was also nominated for last year.

Who will be performing at the Brits?

Five of this year’s nominees (and one act who has already won) have been charged with providing performances on the evening.

Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Mabel will all make their performing debuts – though Styles has previously sung at the event as part of One Direction.

Stormzy, whose 2018 set at the event went down in history, will also be back and newcomer Billie Eilish is representing the international nominees.

Rising Star winner, Celeste, will also be taking to the stage, while Lizzo and Dave have been announced as late additions to the line up.

Where is the event held and can I get tickets?

The annual event is held at London’s O2 Arena in Greenwich, where it has been hosted since 2011.

For those wanting to attend the event in the flesh, tickets are still on sale here.