🔥When Ant-Man 3 Is Expected To Film, According To Michael Pena🔥

Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios unveiled its Phase 4 slate of films and TV shows at San Diego Comic-Con. One film absent from that slate was Ant-Man 3 and there seemed to be some doubt, even among the cast, that Marvel’s smallest hero would get a third solo outing, like many of his MCU compatriots. That worry was for naught because Ant-Man 3 is officially happening, but when? Addressing his possible return in the threequel, star Michael Peña offered some insight, saying:

For the last one, I didn’t really know what capacity I was going to come back in or if I was going to come back. I think they’re a year away from filming, I think it would be great if I could do a third one. But you never know, especially with all the stuff that happened in Endgame. Right now, Marvel’s in a situation where they can crush some expectations, they’re gonna have to crush some expectations of other characters, not just mine, so hopefully I make the cut.

The key detail to hone in on here is when Ant-Man 3 is expected to shoot. According to Michael Peña, who played the hilarious Luis in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, the third Ant-Man movie is a year away from filming. So Ant-Man 3 might start filming sometime in early 2021.

I say might because things can always change and this isn’t a firm date. Michael Peña admits that he doesn’t know for sure if he will be returning for the third film. So it’s not like he has a call sheet for Ant-Man 3 in 2021 saving the date. That said, as far as he knows, we’re about a year away from the start of production on Ant-Man 3 and he probably has a better idea than the general public.

Michael Peña’s belief that Ant-Man 3 is about a year away from filming also matches up with what we heard when reports about Ant-Man 3 officially happening first surfaced. Those reports indicated that Ant-Man 3 could start shooting at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year. So Michael Peña’s estimate is in keeping with that prevailing wisdom.

We don’t know much about Ant-Man 3 yet and it seems that neither does Michael Peña. We know that star Paul Rudd will be back and Petyon Reed will once again return to direct the third installment. As of yet there is no word on Evangeline Lilly returning as Hope Van Dyne and Michael Peña is unsure about his character’s future.

As Michael Peña tells ComingSoon.net, you never know what’s going to happen post-Avengers: Endgame. Marvel is entering a whole new phase and as they introduce new characters it’s possible that others will fall by the wayside. He’s hoping Luis isn’t one of them though. There is of course still plenty of time for all the familiar Ant-Man faces to come aboard before shooting begins.

Michelle Pfeiffer has indicated that she wants to return for Ant-Man 3 and Michael Douglas seemingly confirmed his involvement and also cited a January 2021 start date. With production starting roughly a year from now, we can probably expect to see Ant-Man 3 in 2022, possibly July 29, 2022, as part of what we assume will be Phase 5, along with other exciting possibilities.

We’ll keep you updated on Ant-Man 3 as news develops. In the meantime, check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies you can look forward to this year.