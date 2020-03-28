🔥When and what time do the clocks spring forward to British Summer Time tonight?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Winter has its perks if you like Christmas and expanding your coat collection, but after weeks of storms, many Brits are excited to see some better weather.

The arrival of March now not only means less days until Easter – start thinking about your chocolate egg options now – but more daylight hours in the UK.

And that starts tonight as the clocks springing forward at 1am, with Brits will loosing a precious hour of sleep as they self-isolate at home.

So while the country is stifled under the coronavirus lockdown, at least the UK will enjoy British Summer Time (BTS) for the next seven months – with the days getting longer and the nights shorter.

Spring should bring warmer weather, baby animals and a fresh bloom of flowers (AFP via Getty Images)

Why does the time change and what has it got to do with Coldplay’s Chris Martin?

Clocks are always changed in the last week of March to mark the beginning of British Summer Time (BST), otherwise referred to as Daylight Saving Time.

It was first designed to help the population, and season dependant farmers, maximise sunlight throughout the year.

It came into existence in 1916 through the Summer Time Act after a petition by British builder William Willet – the great-great-grandfather – of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

A petition to change the daylight hours was created by a relative of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin (Getty Images)

It was believed the change would help save energy by reducing the amount of coal households consume and the act was passed during the First World War when resources were stretched thin.

However some say Mr Willet’s motives for changing the clocks were also down to having his golf game cut short when the sun went down but sadly the law was implemented after his death.

The idea did not originate in the UK and the notion was first put on the table by American politician and inventor Benjamin Franklin, who said if people get up earlier everyone might save on candles.

When do the clocks go forward?

UK residents and everyone in this time zone will need to put their clocks forward by an hour tonight – Saturday, March 29, 2020 at 1am.

Lots of phones and smart gadgets will update automatically so be sure to check if you have to update manually.

Clocks move back an hour in October. If you can get over the Americanism a fun way of remembering is by using the phrase “spring forward and fall back”.

This means the UK brings clocks forward in the spring and puts them back in the autumn or fall.

Meanwhile, some clocks around the UK could be stuck in GMT for the next few weeks as public service workers are hindered by the coronavirus lockdown.