🔥Whatsapp toh check kar: Kartik Aaryan asks Sara Ali Khan on Instagram; all good?🔥

Instagram

Although they have decided to part ways, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are still garnering attention as the duo is busy interacting with the press for their upcoming film ‘Love Aaj Kal’. But have things turned so bad that Sara is not responding to Kartik on Whatsapp?

While their rumoured relationship came into light last year, soon reports of their split had also started floating. The reason for the duo parting ways was cited to be Kartik’s closeness with his ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ co-actor Ananya Panday.

But a recent picture shared by the ‘Kedarnath’ debutant featuring her with ‘Love Aaj Kal’s Veer (Kartik), hinted at something off between the two. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “When Veer met Zoe…⚠️❣️ Love was in the air… will be everywhere.”

Instagram

In a while, Kartik showed up in the comment section wherein he wrote, “Whatsapp to check kar.” Seems like Kartik is being ignored by his fellow star. Or it might also be that they are busy with their schedules. However, at this point, it becomes easier for one to believe that things are not the way they were earlier.

Instagram

Sparks flew between the two during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal sequel. Later, Kartik even thanked actor Ranveer Singh for introducing them and also sang, “Tu haan kar, ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara”, for Sara.

The trailer of their upcoming drama dropped a few days back and opened to mixed reactions. Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan, who starred opposite Deepika Padukone in the 2009 film with the same name, seemed a bit dissatisfied with it.

Saif’s reaction on ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ trailer

In a media interaction, he had said, “It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying.”

Saif Ali Khan showcases a creation by designer Shantanu & Nikhil at the Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer Resort 2018 in Mumbai late on February 3, 2018.SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP/Getty Images

“I kind of liked my trailer more. But I wish them the best!” he said. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will open in theatres on February 14.