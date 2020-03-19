🔥WhatsApp Gold virus 2019: The 'martinelli' message explained🔥

Of all the internet hoaxes out there, the WhatsApp Gold virus has to be one of the most consistent.

The hoax message, which encourages users to download a fake update named WhatsApp Gold, has been doing the round since 2016 and regularly pops up into the zeitgeist.

The messaging app, owned by Facebook, has previously confirmed that there is no such thing as WhatsApp Gold and it is in fact a hoax. There is also no official version of WhatsApp named WhatsApp Plus – another fake download that sometimes does the rounds and claims to be a version of the messaging app.

However, when the message does resurface it often sends users into a panic about what they should do if they receive the link.

(Getty)

Here’s everything you need to know about WhatsApp Gold, and what to do if you receive the message:

What is WhatsApp Gold and martinelli?

(Getty)

WhatsApp Gold is a hoax set up by scammers to dupe users into thinking there is a secret update that giving them enhanced features of the messaging app.

The scammers would send a link supposedly enabling people to download WhatsApp Gold, but in fact, meant users downloaded malware.

Martinelli is only related to WhatsApp Gold in the sense that they were referenced in the same message.

The message currently appearing on some users’ phones reads: “If you know anyone using WhatsApp you might pass on this. An IT colleague has advised that a video comes out from WhatsApp called martinelli do not open it, it hacks your phone and nothing will fix it. Spread the word.”

Martinelli created a similar panic to WhatsApp Gold in 2017, when a message began circulating about a video of the same name that would download a virus to your phone if it was opened.

It turned out no such video exists.

Why is the scare message circulating again?

WhatsApp Gold first hit headlines in 2016 when users started receiving messages about it.

The original version sent users a message reading: “Hey Finally Secret WhatsApp golden version has been leaked, This version is used only by big celebrities. Now we can use it too.”

Since becoming a major source of mobile messaging, WhatsApp has had its fair share of virus scares.

Past hoaxes have included promises of free flights and messages designed to fool people into thinking their phone number was about to be changed.

In August 2018, security researchers at Checkpoint found vulnerabilities in WhatsApp that allowed hackers to intercept and edit someone’s messages in a group chat. A recent flaw also had the potential to allow hackers to read messages, however WhatsApp says it fixed the issue before it could affect anyone.

What to do if you receive the WhatsApp Gold hoax message

(Getty)

Any updates to WhatsApp will usually happen automatically through the app itself. Be wary of clicking on links embedded in messages that promise something extra.

If you receive such a message, you should ignore it and delete it immediately.