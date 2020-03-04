🔥WhatsApp Dark Mode is here – but people aren't sure what to make of it🔥

With the promise of reduced eye-strain, WhatsApp Dark Mode has finally arrived – but its arrival has been rocky, to say the least.

The messaging app rolled out the update and even admitted that it ‘took a while to get to this stage’.

Apple and Google both introduced Dark Mode as part of their mobile software updates last autumn, with Instagram following in October.

How have peopled reacted to this? While some are celebrating the release, others aren’t too impressed by it…

One person on Twitter said they haven’t seen ‘anything more overrated’ than the new Dark Mode

The app text seems to have missed the memo here and refuses to change colour, making the words unreadable

Seemingly devoid of issues, one user called it ‘the s’.

Apparently, the Dark Mode update isn’t compatible with iPhone 6 handsets

Some Andriod user still don’t have access to the function

Like IOS, the function doesn’t seem to work with older Andriod phones either

And, of course, there’s no shortage of memes about other social media platforms

Listen up, Twitter!

This one is a little too real…

WhatsApp says it took its time researching and experimenting on how dark mode would work on the app in two particular areas: readability, so it would minimise eye fatigue; and information hierarchy, so it’s easier for users to focus their attention on the information they need on each WhatsApp screen.

Nevertheless, it has finally arrived.