HOLLYWOOD superstar Tom Hanks has touched down in Queensland ahead of filming the highly anticipated biopic about Elvis Presley.
Home ENTERTAINMENT 🔥What’s Tom Hanks doing on the Gold Coast?🔥
HOLLYWOOD superstar Tom Hanks has touched down in Queensland ahead of filming the highly anticipated biopic about Elvis Presley.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exercise your consumer rights by contacting us below
Personalized advertisements
Turning this off will opt you out of personalized advertisements delivered from Google on this website.