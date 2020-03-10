🔥What's the minimum lease term for buying or remortgaging a flat?🔥

Question: We have recently been advised to extend the term of the lease on our flat. There are 81 years left on it, but we’ve been told the 80-year mark is important. Is this correct?

Answer: You’ve had good advice. Having a short amount of time left on your lease can have consequences for you.

Mainstream lenders usually require a minimum unexpired lease term over and above the mortgage term, sometimes around the 80-year mark, so it may become more difficult to remortgage your flat.

It may reduce the resale value, too, for example because potential buyers would need to seek a lease extension after their purchase.

If a lease below the 80-year mark is extended, additional compensation may be payable by you to the landlord. This is referred to in the market as “marriage value”, and its calculation is a technical issue for a valuation surveyor.

If you do need to extend your lease, it can be possible to agree a voluntary extension with your landlord.

Alternatively, if you have lived at the property for longer than two years, you may have a statutory right to extend.

The statutory framework sets a procedure and timetable for you and the landlord to follow.

These answers can only be a very brief commentary on the issues raised and should not be relied on as legal advice. No liability is accepted for such reliance. If you have similar issues, you should obtain advice from a solicitor.

Piers King is a solicitor in the property department of Streathers Solicitors LLP.