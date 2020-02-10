🔥What's the difference between a cold and the flu? Symptoms and treatments🔥

It’s cold and flu season – that time of year where the soundtrack to the great outdoors is a cacophony of sneezes, throaty coughs and sniffles.

Generally speaking, the flu is the worse affliction. Its symptoms are harsher and it tends to last longer, however it’s easy to confuse the two. Both the common cold and influenza (its official name) are respiratory ailments and they share a number of characteristics.

What sets them apart?

What is a cold?

A cold is a viral infection of the upper respiratory tract – that is, your nose and throat.

Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, coughing and sneezing.

Over 100 different viruses can cause a cold and the average one tends to last between one and two weeks.

There is no cure, but you can ease symptoms, such as throat pain, with over-the-counter medicine, for instance, paracetamol and ibuprofen.

As the NHS reveals, colds are spread by germs which can live on hands and other surfaces for up to 24 hours, which means keeping those which come into contact with germs clean is the most effective way of preventing transmission.

You are infectious until all your symptoms have gone, and there is ‘little evidence’ to suggest that taking Vitamin C or echinacea supplements hastens recovery or stops a cold from coming on.

What is the flu?

The flu is also an infectious viral respiratory illness but is caused by a different set of viruses to those of the cold.

Symptoms can include a temperature – which emerges quickly – a sore throat, aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.

Like colds, flu germs can survive for 24 hours on hands and surfaces, so make sure you keep your hands clean and don’t leave used tissues on counter tops – throw them away immediately after use.

Chances of spreading the flu virus are higher in the first five days and there is no cure once you’ve caught it. However you can lower the risk of infection by getting the flu vaccine.

What is the difference between a cold and the flu?

According to the NHS, there are three main differences. A cold takes time to take hold whereas the flu is usually felt all of a sudden, coming on in just a few hours.

A cold mainly impacts on the nose and throat, whereas the flu tends to target other parts of the body as well.

Generally speaking it’s possible to (keep calm and) carry on with a cold.

With the flu however, exhaustion takes over and it’s difficult to go about your daily routine.

How to treat flu and a cold?

It’s important to maintain hydration so drink lots of liquid – preferably water – stay out of the cold and get lots of rest.

Will antibiotics cure a cold or the flu?

No. Antibiotics can only fight bacterial infections, colds and flu are viral.

If you are unsure about any of your symptoms, visit or speak to a GP.