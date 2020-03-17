🔥What’s not closed in St. Louis? Blood donation centers, and they need help🔥

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the Missouri-Arkansas region and thousands have been shut down nationally due to the threat of COVID-19, the American Red Cross said on Tuesday, causing a “severe blood shortage.”Nearly 2,700 blood drives have been canceled across the U.S. due to social distancing requirements, leading to roughly 86,000 fewer blood donations across the country. Last week, the Red Cross reported they’d canceled 125 blood drives, at a loss of about 3,500 donations. Within the Missouri-Arkansas region, 56 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in an estimated loss of 1,800 blood donations, Red Cross officials said on Tuesday.Red Cross officials called the shortage “unprecedented.””The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase, which is causing heightened concern for blood collection organizations and hospitals across the country,” a statement from the Red Cross read. “The blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer.”Red Cross officials said they’ve enacted new safety measures at donation centers, including taking the temperature of staff and donors before they enter, spacing out donor beds and increasing the disinfecting of surfaces.