🔥What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily🔥

Tuesday 28th January: The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress’s controversial website Goop comes to life with this docu-series exploring ideas and pushing boundaries regarding healthy living. With everything from jumping into freezing cold water to the female orgasm, viewers are sure to find a topic that intrigues… Watch on Netflix

Monday 27th January: Phantom Thread

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated period drama starring Daniel Day Lewis in his final film role. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 26th January: Vir Das: for India

In the comedy special the comedian explores India’s history, including its traditions and culture… Watch on Netflix

Saturday 25th January: The Ranch: the Final Season (part 8)



The comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott is back for one more run… Watch on Netflix.

Friday 24th January: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: part 3

The popular supernatural series following a teenage witch returns for a third run, as Sabrina prepares to enter hell in order to save her boyfriend Nick… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 23rd January: October Faction

Latest Netflix comic-book adaptation, based on the series of the same name by Steve Niles and Damien Worm, about a monster-hunting couple who keep their identity hidden from their children. Watch on Netflix