🔥What's Justin Bieber's net worth? The Yummy singer's estimated earnings🔥

Justin Bieber definitely doesn’t have to say ‘Sorry’ about his reported net worth, which he’s been accruing since he was 14.

At 14, Bieber was discovered by his now-manager Scooter Braun and Usher after posting YouTube covers that were wildly popular with the Internet’s teens, launching a generation of Beliebers.

Since his early days of YouTube fame, the ‘Love Yourself’ singer has had plenty of Billboard hits, made loads of merch and even splurged on a glamorous wedding to his now-wife, model Hailey Bieber Baldwin.

He’s also started his own hotel slipper collection and posted #sponcon aplenty.

So, what does this mean when it comes to Bieber’s net worth?

What is Justin Bieber’s net worth?

Justin Bieber’s net worth is reportedly $265 million, with the money coming in hot from album sales, sold out tour dates, lucrative endorsement and his wildly successful start on YouTube, as well as his YT series now.

Where does Justin Bieber’s wealth come from?

Biebs has created plenty of major hits over the years, from ‘What Do You Mean?’ to his latest, ‘Yummy.’ He’s released five albums and 29 singles.

In 2014, a young Biebs made Forbes’ list of Highest-Earning Celebrities Under 30, which showed him taking in an estimated $80 million that year, with much of the money coming from his world tour. In 2017, he made the list again with $83.5 million.

According to Forbes, the ‘Baby’ singer’s first-ever tour, My World, made $53.3 million in ticket sales and his second, Believe, led to a reported $69.9 million.

Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez on and off for eight years (Getty Images)

His 2017, 154-concert Purpose tour brought the big bucks in (despite a last-minute cancelation due to “unforeseen circumstances”), earning him a reported $250 million in ticket sales according to Billboard.

And if you forgot Bieber fever courtesy of his legion of Beliebers, you can jog your memory with a re-watch of the instant classic Justin Bieber: Never Say Never. Never Say Never opened to a whopping $29.5 million in North America and ended up making $73 million.

But unfortunately, his next documentary wasn’t quite as successful. His 2013 doc Believe “bombed” at the box office, making only $4.5 million in its first five days.

These days, he’s focused on releasing new music, as well as his brand Drewhouse, which is known for its $5 hotel slippers.

What kind of sponsored content does Justin Bieber do?

Lots of Bieber money comes from Instagram sponsored content. The brands he’s worked with include Calvin Klein, Proactiv, Beats by Dre, Adidas and Best Buy, among many, many others.

It’s unclear how much Biebs made when he stripped down to his skivvies for Calvin Klein, but he ended up helping out the brand, as CK made $723 million after his shirtless ads.

Calvin Klein also sponsored his Purpose tour. He and his backup dancer donned the brand’s famous underwear and his campaign ran before the show and between sets. CK even sold its own merch at certain venues. He’s maintained a good relationship with the brand – he and his wife posed for the brand together in October 2019.

It’s good he has the Calvin Klein campaign to keep him in underwear for life, or else that would be quite the expense. Bieber has admitted he never wears the same pair of underwear twice.

His Proactive ad campaign was also quite lucrative. Rumor has it that he made $3 million for his two-year deal, although Braun never confirmed the number, although he died say, “We did it because the kid uses it. I never want to do anything with Justin’s brand that isn’t organic.

He isn’t manufactured.” Proactiv usually spends between $12 and $15 million yearly on endorsements, which have included Jessica Simpson and most recently Kendall Jenner.

How does Justin Bieber spend his money?

Biebs spends his money on swag, his wife, Hailey, and a whole slew of exotic animals, as well as homes across the country.

Biebs bought his wife her ring, which is said to be worth $500,000. He also spent some serious money on their lavish South Carolina nuptials. At said wedding, he wore a $25k grill, as well as a $50,000, so he certainly had his own bling on display.

He also drops money on tattoos, as most of his body is covered at this point, including his face with a small, script “Grace” tattoo courtesy of JonBoy.

He and his wife also spent money on a puppy named Oscar over Christmas – but that’s probably their most normal pet. He dropped a lowkey $35,000 on his exotic cats Tuna and Sushi.

And of course, who could forget his short-lived monkey? While it’s unclear how much, exactly, said monkey cost, abandoning him in Germany was an expensive endeavor.

Biebs had to pay a little more than $10k to cover the monkey’s living expenses.

Where does Justin Bieber live?

He and his model wife have a home in Ontario, Canada (the Biebs is, after all, a Canadian). Perhaps they can double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle soon?

He recently bought a lavish Beverly Hills home for $8.5 million that includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a library, a wet bar, a wine cellar and a home theater.

He previously rented a home in Toluca Lake, CA, for $100,000 a month. Before that, he was renting a $17.9 million West Hollywood home.

He and Baldwin also maintain an apartment by the water in Brooklyn in a luxury building complete with a gym, swimming pool and sauna.