A basement flat in Knightsbridge, a duplex in Fulham and a mansion on the banks of the Thames are among the £1 million-plus homes that could be yours for less than a fiver, plus a little skill — and a lot of luck.

The properties are all part of the growing trend for sellers struggling to get a good price for their higher-end homes in a slow market, offering them as a prize in online raffles instead, with tickets costing from as little as £1.

So popular have home raffles become that a new website, WinAbode, was launched last month to host them on behalf of homeowners.

Tickets can cost up to £10 and WinAbode takes a five per cent cut of the cash raised, provided enough tickets are sold to meet a set “reserve price” for the property.

Yours for £2: this two-bedroom Dalston flat

If the minimum number of tickets is not sold, a cash prize, less expenses, is usually offered as an alternative.

In the WinAbode model, the cash prize amounts to all the money raised by the raffle, less a 12.5 per cent admin fee, but conditions vary and expenses claimed by other organisers can be much higher.

If a raffle does not clearly set out fees and expenses in its terms and conditions, it is best avoided.

NO VIEWING ALLOWED

WinAbode carries out preliminary searches and reviews the lease, title documents, management and leasehold information pack and insurance relating to the property being raffled, but competition entrants cannot view properties before entering a raffle and must organise a survey themselves if they win.

In April this year Dunstan Low, a hard-up father of two on the verge of having his Georgian manor house in Lancashire repossessed after struggling to sell, decided to raffle it off rather than go to auction.

He sold £890,000-worth of £2 tickets for a chance to win the £845,000 property, so the idea worked for him.

In August, a finance worker from Warrington won the house having bought £40-worth of tickets. She has now put the house up for auction — with a reserve price of only £350,000.

Melling Manor: Dunstan Low’s successfully raffled property (Csaba Safranyik)

PLAY BY THE RULES

Gambling Commission rules say that anyone thinking of “raffling” a property must be sure their scheme counts as a competition rather than “a lottery”. Running an unauthorised lottery can lead to a year in jail and a £5,000 fine.

A lottery requires buying tickets and getting lucky. To comply with gambling rules, a property raffle must be a competition requiring some skill on the part of the entrant. This is why property raffles require entrants to answer a question as well as buy a ticket.

Mr Low asked his ticket buyers to pick the architectural period in which his manor house was built, and offered “Georgian” as one of the answers.

The Gambling Commission may take a dim view of a question that is too easy. There must also be an opportunity to enter for free, so most property raffles allow one free postal entry per person.

Sam Smith, a property solicitor at Streathers in Crouch End, warns that it would be very easy to set up a fraudulent raffle. “We are having to run increasingly detailed ownership checks on properties as we have seen more and more cases of people fraudulently ‘selling’ properties that aren’t theirs. It would be even easier to set up a fraudulent online raffle.”

In addition, PayPal — which is used to process online payments, notably on the auction site eBay — has announced it will not allow any future property raffles to run payment through its platform due to the risk that the property is not accurately described, or that the draw is in some way unlawful.

Renu Qadri, 49, raffling her £1.25 million house in Blackheath, claims PayPal’s decision to stop hosting her raffle a few weeks in has put off some potential entrants. “People are very reluctant to do bank transfers,” she says.

“With PayPal you know if anything goes wrong you’re going to get your money back. Finding a good payment merchant is one of the most difficult things about running a property raffle.”

Valued at £1.25 million: Renu Qadri’s Blackheath house, which she is raffling for £5 a ticket

CASHING IN WITHOUT THE HASSLE

The first home up for grabs on WinAbode is a three-bedroom flat in Dalston, valued at £700,000. The winner of the £2-a-ticket raffle will get the property and will not have to pay any legal fees up to £1,500 plus VAT.

There is a limit of 150 tickets per person with the raffle running for 120 days before a winner is announced.

Tom Cohn and his friend Nick Harriman, both 32, were keen for a “hassle-free” sale, with no chain or mortgage lenders to deal with.

Hassle free: Tom Cohn and Nick Harriman hope to capitalise on the price growth for their Dalston flat, which they bought under shared ownership

“We bought the flat about seven years ago as a shared-ownership new build, which we staircased to own the whole thing,” says Cohn, now a property developer.

“Nick and I lived there until about three months ago when we put the flat on the market but we’ve struggled to sell. I wouldn’t have thought to do it independently, even had I known about the concept of property raffles, because I think it sounds like a hassle.

I haven’t looked into any of the legalities of the process, I’ve just provided all the information you’d have to give an estate agent if you were selling.

“We want to cash in on the equity we’ve got in the property and get rid of it. We’ve got nothing to lose.”