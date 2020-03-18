🔥What Tom Brady's Tampa Bay deal means for Manchester United transfer funds🔥

Tom Brady’s move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have no impact on Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.

The legendary quarterback will join the Buccaneers after announcing his departure from the New England Patriots this week.

The move sparked a backlash from sections of United’s support, accusing owners the Glazers of using club funds to meet Brady’s £25million-a-year contract.

The Florida businessmen also own NFL franchise Tampa Bay, but the finances of both organisations are kept entirely separate.

The move for Brady is evidence of the Glazers’ spending power and they have vowed to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s latest recruitment drive this summer.

United’s manager wants to bring in at least three major signings in a bid to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

His priority is Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, with Jack Grealish and James Maddison also on his wanted list.

Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham is a £30m target, while a prolific goal-scorer is wanted after the failure to land Erling Braut Haaland in January.

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has already outlined plans to build on the work carried out by Solskjaer in the Norwegian’s first full season in charge.

“Our focus is on bringing in a combination of experience and the best young players with potential to develop further, fusing graduates from our academy with high-quality acquisitions,” he said.

“Our recruitment process focuses on analysis and selection of players over the course of a season, with a view to the following summer transfer window.

“As part of the rebuild we see this coming summer as an important opportunity.”

United have enjoyed a resurgence in form over the past two months, going 11 games unbeaten, reaching the quarter finals of the FA Cup and are all but assured a place in the last eight of the Europa League after a 5-0 first leg win against LASK.

Solskjaer’s measured approach to the transfer market has impressed Old Trafford’s hierarchy after the club wasted millions on high profile flops in recent years.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have all enjoyed impressive starts at United, while January signing Bruno Fernandes has had a transformative effect on the team.

Solskjaer’s budget would be boosted by the sale of Paul Pogba – but there are growing doubts within the club that any suitors would be willing to meet their £150m valuation.

Should the Frenchman stay, United may have to revise their plans – particularly regarding a playmaker, with Solskjaer having to find a way to fit Fernandes, Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic into his team on a regular basis.