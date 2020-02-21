🔥What to see, eat and do in Lausanne, Switzerland🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Proof that the best things really do come in small packages, Lausanne is often overshadowed by Geneva, a 40-minute train ride away on the same lake shore.

But this gorgeous little city, with its backdrop of mountains and swathes of vineyards, is a fantastic destination in its own right.

Do

No trip to Lausanne is complete without a visit to the Olympic Museum (olympic.org/museum). It’s packed with interactive exhibits and rare memorabilia, including a beautiful display of original Olympic torches and outfits worn at various opening ceremonies. Don’t miss the Moschino dress created for the Turin Winter Olympics in 2006 — the garment features a miniature replica of Turin, complete with tiny chalets and snowy peaks.

Olympic Museum (Switzerland Tourism)

Plateforme 10 (plateforme10.ch/en) is an enormous arts district taking shape in the shadow of the city’s train station. The first tenant, Musée cantonal des Beaux-Arts (mcba.ch/en), opened its doors late last year. Step inside this light-filled gallery to discover a wide range of art forms — the museum’s collection includes more than 10,000 pieces, ranging from priceless works by 18th-century Swiss painters to modern masterpieces by Japanese visual artist Michio Yoshihara.

Continue the art buzz with a trip to Collection de l’Art Brut (artbrut.ch) . This beautiful museum is testament to the diversity of Lausanne’s art scene. It describes art created by those on the fringes of society, whether prisoners, those with mental health issues or the homeless. Collection de l’Art Brut is the only gallery in the world dedicated to this genre, and the most memorable pieces include the impossibly detailed landscapes, made from painted shells, created by Paul Amar, an Algerian-born taxi driver who moved to Paris in 1962.

Once you’ve got your art fix, wander to the beautiful Cathedral of Notre Dame of Lausanne. Consecrated in the 13th century, it is wonderfully colourful and filled with gorgeous stained glass, including its famous rose window, comprising 105 individual pieces.

Lausanne Cathedral (Alamy Stock Photo)

Make time for nearby Lavaux, with its Unesco-listed terraced vineyards. It’s a 10-minute train journey from Lausanne to Cully (a small village in walking distance of the vineyards). Most of the vineyards are small, family-run affairs, so arrange visits in advance to avoid disappointment.

Eat

For lunch with a backdrop of gorgeous artwork, dine at Le Nabi, at the Musée cantonal des Beaux-Arts. The cuisine is traditional Swiss, with almost all the ingredients sourced from local suppliers.

Another great option is Auberge du Raisin, where huge chunks of meat are roasted in front of the restaurant’s enormous fire. You’ll find it on the banks of Lake Geneva, in Cully, 9km from the centre of Lausanne.

Vineyards on the banks of Lake Geneva (Switzerland Tourism)

For a nightcap, head to Le Comptoir Lausanne (barlecomptoir.ch), a stylish, prohibition-themed basement bar famous for its delicious cocktails. We also loved The Great Escape (the-great.ch), a laidback bar with a huge range of beers and (for the warmer months) a huge terrace overlooking the city.

Shop

Flon is an up-and-coming neighbourhood which was once best described as an industrial wasteland. Today it’s where you’ll find some of the city’s best restaurants, bars and boutiques. A great place to offload some Swiss francs is Flon’s Les Garages on Rue des Côtes-de-Montbenon, where you’ll find a row of independent boutiques tucked into former garages. Top shopping spots include Club d’Art Contemporain (cdac.ch/fr), which specialises in (affordable) artwork by Swiss artists, and Pépé Cassius (pepecassius.com), for beautiful menswear.

Lausanne (Alamy Stock Photo)

Stay

The 196-room Royal Savoy Hotel and Spa (from £269 per night; royalsavoy.ch/en), which dates back to 1909, is a beautiful hotel metres away from both the nearest metro station and the shores of Lake Geneva. Previous long-term guests include both the Spanish royal family (who took up residence here during the Second World War) and King Bhumibol of Thailand, who was educated in the city.

Details: Lausanne

Returns from Gatwick to Geneva with easyJet start from £40.98. For train information visit Swiss train operator SBB; sbb.ch