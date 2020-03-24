🔥What to see at Kevin McCloud's Grand Designs Live this weekend🔥

Grand Designs Live exhibition is a must for anyone considering a home renovation or extension this year, from self-builders to room makeovers and garden revamps.

With more than 500 companies exhibiting, free 30-minute consultations with industry experts – covering an exhaustive list of areas – and talks and seminars with scores of speakers, we’ve picked out the five things not to miss.

1. Watch a building take shape – live.

Visitors can watch a live build take place, as Studio Bark and Kevin McCloud create a home using the U-Build concept. U-Build is a flat-pack building system that home owners put together themselves. The public can get involved by adding modular components to the installation, showcasing U-Build’s flexibility and functionality.

2. The Upcycling Hub

Working out how to make better use of the things we already have, rather than buying more stuff will become an essential skill. This is a new feature of Grand Designs Live – check the schedule for workshops and talks on everything from restoring a chest of drawers to upholstery.

What to see at Grand Designs Live 2019

3. Visit the Self-Build Clinic

Only 8 per cent of UK homes are self-built, so to coincide with National Custom and Self Build Week visitors can chat to members of the National Custom & Self Build Association (NaCSBA) about their upcoming home projects. It’s part of the Ask an Expert area and gives visitors the opportunity to ask quick questions and discuss project plans, without having to make an appointment.

4. Under The Stairs Project

A competition for interior designers, this focuses on the use of unconventional spaces, with interior stylists using colour, materials and patterns to bring an area of a home to life. The winner will be announced in the Grand Theatre at 2pm on Saturday. All the spaces will be dressed using products currently in stock and available from British suppliers.

5. Ask An Expert

Quite possibly worth the ticket price alone, anyone with a valid ticket can book free, 30-minute consultations with experts. RIBA architects, interior designers, landscape gardeners, financial, planning and eco experts will all be available to discuss your own grand design. You can even bring your plans and budget to get the most out of your session. Reserve your spot in advance or on the day, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Grand Designs Live is at ExCeL, Victoria Docks from May 4-12.