🔥What to eat, see and do in Portugal's Troia Peninsula🔥

Lisbon has long been a favourite for city breakers, with its rich history, decadent feel and the sound of fado drifting across the Bairro Alto.

But a less travelled path takes you 45 minutes south of the Portuguese capital, to less crowded Sessimbra and Setubal, and the golden sands of the Troia Peninsula.

Eat

The clue is in the unmissable pink Art Deco building right in the centre of Setubal – the Mercado do Livramento, built in 1930, is packed from 10am every day with locals buying fresh fish from bacalhau (cod) to dorada, turbot and skate. There are numerous restaurants on the main drag, Avenida Luísa Todi – try the dried cuttlefish. Over in Troia, meanwhile, El Christo on the waterfront is not as pricey as you might expect for the marina location.

(Visit Portugal)

Meat is on the menu too, though – head to atmospheric De Pedra e Sal, part of a lovely courtyard area in Setubal, for steaks served on saltboards, with roast vegetables. For dessert, factor in a dash of Moscadel, the sherry-like tipple that Setubal is famous for. Pear soaked in it, for example, with salted caramel ice cream, is divine. And no Portuguese meal is complete without a nata or two (custard tart) to round things off.

Half an hour south on the edge of the Troia Peninsula you also find the achingly cool Comporta Café on the beach – share a sea bream or dorada with a glass or two of red or rose from the nearby Herdade de Comporta winery. In Comporta village, meanwhile, restaurant choices include Cavalarica – a restaurant and cocktail bar set in an old stables – and Museo do Arroz, a nod to the thriving local rice industry.

Stay

The five-star Troia Design Hotel has 61 rooms and 144 apartments, while the four-star Aqualuz aparthotel around the corner offers more value. Troia golf can arrange regular pick-ups to the course from either hotel, as well as from the Setubal catamaran.

For something more boutique, head south past Comporta to Sublime, an eco-retreat in the woods with 23 rooms and suites as well as cabana villas. Expect bamboo panelling and all-white minimalism, relax in the central infinity pool, in the spa or do a yoga session or two.

(Visit Portugal)

See

With 60kms of pristine beach, Troia is a big favourite with Lisbon families, particularly in high summer when extra catamaran services nip across the Sado Estuary from Setubal. Smart Lisbon money has also gone into Troia, with villas and townhouses being snapped up by the likes of former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

The casino in the Troia Design Hotel by the marina keeps the high rollers entertained, and don’t be surprised to see golfers coming off the catamaran from Setubal with their bags – Troia’s 18-hole championship course, created by revered US course designer Robert Trent Jones Senior, is ranked in the top 20 in Europe by good judges such as Golf Monthly magazine.

It’s a long way from the bulk of Lisbon courses around Cascais but it’s worth the detour. The course at Troia is 6,317 metres long, fairways are narrow and the greens are lightning fast. Holes hugging the beach such as signature hole the third, as well as the superb fifth, also offer great views across to Arribada Nature Park.

(Visit Portugal)

Troia also has impressive Roman ruins while at Comporta you’ll find boutique stores such as Manumaya, selling clothes and bric-a-brac from Guatemala. With stunning sandy beaches such as Pego and Carvalhal, Comporta is fast becoming a favourite with the trendy set, not least because fashionistas Phillippe Starck and Christian Louboutin have holiday homes there.

At Comporta you will also find the aforementioned Herdade da Comporta winery, which does tours and tastings of its many wines. Try the Parus reserve if you like full-bodied reds or the Tourigo Nacional-based Private Selection rose.

On the way back to Troia, stop off at the fishing village of Carrasqueira, head to the boardwalk and have a nosey around the artistically adorned stilted fishermen’s shacks.

Setubal is undergoing something of a revival, having struggled economically since the financial crisis of 2008. Many old buildings are now being restored, such as Casa da Baia, an 18th-century mansion on Avenida Luísa Todi now housing the local tourist office. It’s also a promotional centre for regional wines, sweets and cheese while the old cloister has been made into a delightful roof garden.

The tourist office also has a fantastic educational homage to the pods of bottlenose dolphins you might see in the Sado Estuary if you take a tour. Visit sadoarrabida.pt for details of day trips.

Getting there

Air Portugal flies daily to Lisbon from Heathrow, Gatwick and City, from £55 one-way. flytap.com

Metro trains go regularly from Lisbon to Setubal. Catamarans operate every half hour between Setubal and Troia (sevon euros return), while there is also an hourly car ferry service which drops you off near the Roman ruins.

