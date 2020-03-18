🔥What time is Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference today? Daily updates on the PM's speeches🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson was joined by his Chancellor Rishi Sunak in unveiling some of the steps the Government would be taking to help people and businesses survive over the coming months.

Mr Sunak vowed to do “whatever it takes” to buoy the economy when he set out his “unprecedented” fiscal measures on Tuesday.

As the UK death toll hit 71 the Chancellor unveiled plans to give homeowners mortgage “holidays”, a £20 billion aid package for businesses, with loans and grants worth over £330bn in total being offered up.

However, the Government is facing calls to do more to support the poorest members of society in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak amid allegations multi-billion pound windfall will do “nothing” to protect home renters, those who have already been made redundant and those on low incomes.

What time is Boris Johnson’s press conference today?

The Prime Minister will be back in front of the nation and the watchful gaze of journalists today to continue the daily press briefings which have been arranged amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although it is not currently known when Boris Johnson will welcome the media into the latest conference, it is expected to take place at around 4pm.

What Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak and their advisors have to say will be reported on our live blog, here.

March 17 updates

Here is a break down of what was covered at the press conference on Tuesday, March 17.

The number of times the Prime Minister, his Cabinet members and advisors have to face scrutiny has been ramped up amid the crisis (PA)

Loans worth £330 billion were backed by the government to help businesses

Another £20bn in grants was said to be made available as cash grants of £25-30,000 for small businesses

Rishi Sunak vowed to do “whatever it takes” to help the economy

Business rates holiday for small businesses

The new business interruption loan scheme announced at the Budget is being extended to small and medium-sized businesses, providing loans of up to £5 million with no interest due for the first six months, up from £1.2 million

Mr Sunak said the impact on the economy would be “temporary” and that the country “will get through it together”.

Boris Johnson warned that Covid-19 is so “dangerous” that without drastic action it will “overwhelm the NHS”, as he said that more “extreme measures” may be needed to protect lives in future.

March 16 updates

Here is a break down of what was covered at the press conference on Monday, March 16

The Prime Minister urged people to avoid pub, clubs and other social venues and those most vulnerable take that advice particularly seriously.

Boris Johnson said “drastic action” is needed

Social distancing measures officially introduced with Mr Johnson saying: “Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact and to stop all non-essential travel.”

Anyone living in a household with somebody who has either a persistent cough or temperature must now also isolate themselves for 14 days.

London was said to be only a few weeks behind Italy in terms of the extend of the virus spread.

Over 70s were told to avoid all social contact for at least 12 weeks

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer, said the advice was particularly important for people above 70 and those with serious or pre-existing health conditions.