It’s time for the great and good of TV to pop their best outfits on and head for the red carpet as the 2020 National Television Awards are handed out.

The event is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, with new host David Walliams taking over from where previous presenter Dermot O’Leary left off at the ceremony on Tuesday night.

And you can expect to see some of your favourite stars and show competing for those awards – voted for by the public – with everything from Strictly to the soaps bagging a nomination, not to mention the possibility of Ant and Dec winning best TV presenter for the 19th time.

But if you’re not lucky enough to have tickets for the awards, where can you watch it – and what time should you tune in?

Here’s what you need to know…

What time are the NTAs tonight and how can you watch them?

The 2020 National Television Awards are on ITV on Tuesday night from 7.30pm.

They’re transmitted live from the o2 Arena in London where the ceremony is taking place, and are due to run for two and a half hours ahead of the ITV News at 10.

If you miss any of the show or need to play catch-up, you’ll be able to do so via the ITV Hub.

Who is nominated in this year’s NTAs?

The shortlists feature some pretty big shows from the past 12 months, with the likes of Killing Eve, Peaky Blinders, Line Of Duty and Call The Midwife all going up against each other in the best drama category.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to take on Britain’s Got Talent for the best talent show prize, while Love Island will face off against The Great British Bake Off in the challenge show category.

Meanwhile Mrs Brown’s Boys could have some serious competition for the prize of best comedy, with the likes of serial award winner Fleabag, Channel 4 hit Derry Girls and Ricky Gervais’ After Life among those competing.

And as usual the soaps are making a strong showing, with EastEnders’ Danny Dyer and Emmerdale’s Danny Miller set to go head to head for the serial drama performance trophy.

Here are the nominations in full.





National Television Awards 2020 Nominations Drama Call The Midwife

Casualty

Killing Eve

Line Of Duty

Peaky Blinders TV Presenter Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield Talent Show Britain’s Got Talent

Dancing On Ice

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK Challenge Show Love Island

MasterChef

The Apprentice

The Circle

The Great British Bake Off New Drama A Confession

Chernobyl

Cleaning Up

Gentleman Jack

The Capture TV Judge David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, The X Factor: Celebrity

Sir Tom Jones, The Voice UK

will.i.am, The Voice UK, The Voice Kids Drama Performance Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders

Idris Elba, DCI John Luther, Luther

Jodie Comer, Villanelle, Killing Eve

Michael Stevenson, Iain Dean, Casualty

Suranne Jones, Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack Serial Drama Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks

Emmerdale Factual Entertainment Ambulance

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip

Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs Serial Drama Performance Danny Dyer, Mick Carter, EastEnders

Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale

Gregory Finnegan, James Nightingale, Hollyoaks

Katie McGlynn, Sinead Tinker, Coronation Street The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Chase

The Graham Norton Show Comedy After Life

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Sex Education Newcomer Imran Adams, Mitchell Deveraux, Hollyoaks

Jurell Carter, Nate Robinson, Emmerdale

Max Bowden, Ben Mitchell, EastEnders

Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street Live Magazine Show Good Morning Britain

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

This Morning





