As coronavirus spreads in the U.S., some states are taking “social distancing” measures. Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with CBS News medical contributor Dr. Jon LaPook for “60 Minutes” about the possibility of quarantines in the U.S. LaPook joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what he learned from Fauci.