🔥What the ES fashion editors are reading, watching and carrying for fashion week🔥

Welcome to London Fashion Week – a blur of shows, presentations and parties, with a whole lot of traffic-jammed travelling in between.

Here’s what keeps our fashion editors going for the week – from the can’t-live-without make up products to the drizzle-proof puffer coat every Londoner needs.

LISTENING TO

Rachael Dove​: Compilation 1.1 by Celeste

I haven’t stopped listening since she won the 2020 Rising Star Brit Award – on my commute, in the bath, at dinner parties. Celeste’s easy, soulful voice is properly seeing me through winter.

On Writing by Hattie Crisell

An essential podcast for words nerds, the journalist Hattie Crisell interviews scriptwriters, authors and fellow journalists at their homes, covering the highs and lows of writing from inspiration to writers block.

Sophie Paxton: my own random playlist on Spotify

Because I get bored easily and I like to flick through. Songs include, Elizabethan Serenade by Ronald Binge, Anchor by Novo Amor, What’s My Age Again by Blink 182, and Firestarter by Prodigy (my husband’s choice).

Jessica Skeete-Cross: the latest Teebs album

Perfect to listen to when travelling or working – both of which I do a lot during LFW…

READING

Rachael Dove: This is London by Ben Judah

An immersive look at the people of our capital who don’t make it to the news or the movies, from the Nigerian policeman in Camberwell Green to the oligarch’s wife in Knightsbridge.

Adults by Emma Jane Unsworth

This sharp funny novel opens with the protagonist agonising over an Instagram caption for her photo of a croissant – which is probably what I will be spending most of fashion month doing.

Jessica Skeete-Cross: The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle​ by Haruki Murakami​

It’s an oldie but a goodie. Ideal for filling in the time between shows or for a bit of escapism.

WATCHING

Sophie Paxton: everything

I am a telly addict. I’ll be watching The Stranger and the Taylor Swift documentary on Netflix in between the shows, and repeats of Night Night – because I need a laugh on my commute!

Jessica Skeete-Cross: Cheer, still

I know I’m behind. It really is as good as everyone says it is.

CARRYING

Rachael Dove: Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Exposure, £35 at cultbeauty.co.uk

My make-up kryptonite. A quick sweep makes winter skin look instantly fresher.

MAC Studio Finish Concealer, £35

No you stayed out too late last night.

This creamy concealer is the best thing I’ve found to hide tired eyes, for London Fashion Week, Milan, Paris and beyond.

Loewe basket, £350

Loewe’s straw bag to take my mind off the wet London pavements and remind me of summer days.

Sophie Paxton: Jil Sander tote bag, £1,380 ​

The Jil Sander Sombrero leather tote. It’s such a slick shape and perfect for lugging around tickets, hand cream, hand gel, lip balm, oat bars, snacks, water and charger pack – all the essentials to keep me functioning over LFW.

Mophie Powerstation, £19.99

A fashion week must-have to keep my phone powered up through all the Instagramming and Google Map searching. This one is really light and lasts for a couple of charges.

Jessica Skeete-Cross: Prada clutch bag, £413

It can fit in a surprising amount, and is perfect for taking to parties in the evening too.

EATING

Sophie Paxton: Little Farm

I’m hopelessly trying to avoid bread so I’m enjoying the Mediterranean bowl from Little Farm to grab on the go.

Rachael Dove: Kim Deum, London Bridge

My favourite place for Thai food in London. I’ll be popping in for a late night green curry, gra pow and pineapple fried rice after the shows.

Petersham Nurseries Delicatessen, Covent Garden

LFW lunches always end up here, thanks to its close proximity to 180 The Strand, plus the amazing salads and quiches.

Jessica Skeete-Cross: Deliciously Ella protein balls and Leon

Both are quick, easy, delicious and all across London – I need nothing more from a snack.

WEARING

Rachael Dove: COS hybrid knit, £55

The tabard is a thing – and perfect for when I am overheating on the front row. I’ll be wearing it over a mannish white shirt.

Penfield coat, £79

Like a duvet. It’s heaven.

Dinosaur Designs hoops, £225

The resin drops detach from these multi-tasking hoops – they are beautiful with and without.

Sophie Paxton: & Other Stories leather blazer, £250

Layers.. the weather is so unpredictable and so I need something that looks chic but is useful. I love this leather blazer from & Other Stories and perfect to throw over a thin cashmere knit.

Jessica Skeete-Cross: Aeyde boots, €295

These go with almost every outfit I wear, and are actually really comfortable.