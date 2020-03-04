🔥What The Batman Twin Casting Could Mean For The Movie🔥

The DC Extended Universe has had a fascinating life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. But Warner Bros. seems to have found its footing in the past few years, with a slew of movies that were critically acclaimed. With Birds of Prey in the rear view, the fandom is looking ahead to the exciting projects coming down the pipeline. Chief among them is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and a new report indicates that Teen Wolf’s Max and Charlie Carver have been cast in the blockbuster. But who might they play?

In Teen Wolf, Max and Charlie Carver played twin brothers/ werewolves named Ethan and Aiden. The actors are often paired together on the screen, and now it appears they’ll do this one more in The Batman. The reports comes us from The AV Club, although it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. What’s more, there’s no indication of who they might be playing in the movie– but there are some possibilities already swirling around the internet.

Tweedledee and Tweedledum

Hardcore Batman fans’ minds will likely first go to Tweedledee and Tweedledum. The pair of Batman rogues are supervillains that have had a long history on the page and screen. But the duo haven’t gotten a movie adaptation yet, which could make The Batman a first in that regard. If these reports of Max and Charlie Carver’s casting come to fruition, that is.

The two Batman villains actually aren’t twins, but cousins who happen to look almost identical. Real names Dumfree Tweed and Deever Tweed, the pair are known to be both the brains and brawn of their schemes in Gotham City. And while they run their own operation, Tweedledee and Tweedledum can sometimes serve as henchman for other villains like The Joker or The Mad Hatter. But since neither of those villains are expected to appear in The Batman, the pair of cousins could get a brand new story.

Tweedledee and Tweedledum were previously seen on a few episodes of Gotham, Batman: The Brave and The Bold, and Batman: The Enemy Within. As such, there are plenty of comic book fans who would no doubt be delighted to see them on the big screen. Although at this point it’s all speculation.

The Trigger Twins

Another set of DC twins that Max and Charlie Carver could play in The Batman is The Trigger Twins. Rather than being based off Alice in Wonderland, these villains take on the appearances of cowboys during their villainous adventures. Tom and Tad Trigger are another pair of “twins” that might just be friends or relatives. They just happen too look identical because… comics. The two met for the first time when they tried to rob the same bank, before eventually teaming up and becoming super villains in their own right. Their adventures on the page have seen them come to blows with various members of the Batman family, including Robin and Azrael.

The Trigger Twins are definitely less known than Tweedledee and Tweedledum, which might be exactly what Matt Reeves is looking for in The Batman. Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will already have to face off against three iconic villains: Catwoman, The Penguin, and The Riddler. The filmmaker might not want to overstuff the cast, and would therefore use a pair of villains that aren’t exactly household names. Only time will tell.

It’s also possible that both of these possibilities are untrue, and Max and Charlie Carver will play entirely different characters in The Batman. Matt Reeves has been keeping the plot of his long gestating blockbuster under wraps, although he’s been assembling a killer cast. Hopefully more details will come to light as filming continues.

The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25th, 2021.