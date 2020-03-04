🔥What Studio Ghibli films are available to watch on Netflix?🔥
Earlier this year it was announced that Netflix had acquired the rights to 21 feature films from Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, for all regions outside the US, Canada, and Japan.
In the past, Studio Ghibli refused to hand over digital version of its content in any format, so this seriously good news for anime fans.
The streaming giant has already begun adding the movies to its site since February, with the latest additions including the hugely-popular Spirited Away.
But which other titles are coming to Netflix and when? We reveal all…
Already available on Netflix:
Castle in the Sky
My Neighbor Totoro
Kiki’s Delivery Service
Only Yesterday
Porco Rosso
Ocean Waves
Tales from Earthsea
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind
Princess Mononoke
My Neighbors the Yamadas
Spirited Away
The Cat Returns
Arrietty
The Tale of The Princess Kaguya
Coming to Netflix on April 1:
Pom Poko
Whisper of the Heart
Howl’s Moving Castle
Ponyo, From Up on Poppy Hill
The Wind Rises
When Marnie Was There
The entertainment group will be subtitling the movies in 28 languages and providing new dubs for up to 20 languages so that almost everyone can join in on the fun.
The only film that won’t be available is Takahata’s soul-shattering World War II drama Grave Of The Fireflies.