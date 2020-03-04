🔥What Studio Ghibli films are available to watch on Netflix?🔥

Earlier this year it was announced that Netflix had acquired the rights to 21 feature films from Japanese animation house Studio Ghibli, for all regions outside the US, Canada, and Japan.

In the past, Studio Ghibli refused to hand over digital version of its content in any format, so this seriously good news for anime fans.

The streaming giant has already begun adding the movies to its site since February, with the latest additions including the hugely-popular Spirited Away.

But which other titles are coming to Netflix and when? We reveal all…

The Wind Rises (Studio Ghibli)

Already available on Netflix:

Castle in the Sky

My Neighbor Totoro

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Only Yesterday

Porco Rosso

Ocean Waves

Tales from Earthsea

Howl’s Moving Castle (Studio Ghibli)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Princess Mononoke

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Spirited Away

The Cat Returns

Arrietty

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya​

Coming to Netflix on April 1:

Pom Poko

Whisper of the Heart

Howl’s Moving Castle

Ponyo, From Up on Poppy Hill

The Wind Rises

When Marnie Was There

The entertainment group will be subtitling the movies in 28 languages and providing new dubs for up to 20 languages so that almost everyone can join in on the fun.

The only film that won’t be available is Takahata’s soul-shattering World War II drama Grave Of The Fireflies.