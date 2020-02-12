🔥What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael🔥

Juno Films |

Release Date:

December 13, 2019

| Not Rated

Summary:

Pauline Kael was likely the most powerful, and influential, movie critic of the 20th century. Her love of movies was revealed in her ruthless pursuit of what made a movie or an actor’s performance work, or not, and why — which made her a lightning rod amongst colleagues and readers. The latter golden age of movies of the 1960s and 1970sPauline Kael was likely the most powerful, and influential, movie critic of the 20th century. Her love of movies was revealed in her ruthless pursuit of what made a movie or an actor’s performance work, or not, and why — which made her a lightning rod amongst colleagues and readers. The latter golden age of movies of the 1960s and 1970s are the focus of this film that pursues the question of what made Pauline Kael’s work so individual, so personal — and so damned good.… Expand

Genre(s):

Biography, Documentary

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

98 min