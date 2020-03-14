Premier League clubs have been finding ways to keep themselves occupied after league fixtures were suspended temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With some players and staff members in self-isolation and others in quarantine, there isn’t much to cheer about in the top flight at present.

The Premier League joined other major European leagues such as Serie A, LaLiga and the Bundesliga in calling a halt to their respective league campaigns.

But that hasn’t stopped England’s top teams from doing their bit in trying to lift the mood in one of the most difficult periods in recent football history.

Tottenham have decided to donate over 1,200 items of food for the Felix Project, which collects surplus fresh food to deliver to charities and schools across London.

A statement on the Tottenham official website read: “We are pleased to confirm that we’ve been able to donate a significant amount of food supplies intended for consumption at Sunday’s home Premier League match against Manchester United to The Felix Project, a London-based charity which aims to tackle food waste and hunger in the capital.

Tottenham’s contribution included 350 bottles of semi-skimmed milk, 460 fruit bags, 200 pasta pots, 40 packs of tenderstem broccoli, 72 packs of baby gem lettuce, 14 boxes of tortilla corn chips and six boxes of flour buns.

Across the capital, Crystal Palace supported the ‘Bike to Bournemouth’ campaign, which was set up by the club’s foundation, PalaceForLife.

The initiative encouraged Palace fans to take on the challenge of cycling over 100 miles from Selhurst Park to the Vitality Stadium ahead of their now-postponed match against Bournemouth.

Those who took part would receive a free away ticket for the game. But despite the postponement, there was still an impressive turnout and the Eagles tweeted their support upon completion of the long bike ride.

Manchester City have been through a tumultuous period of late, what with their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over their Champions League ban potentially being delayed and now the Premier League coming to a grinding halt.

But the champions chose to mark the occasion by paying tribute to their fans with a light-hearted photo montage, captioning their tweet “Missin’ ya”.

They were soon in on some tic-tac-toe action. More on that later.

With Arsenal missing out on their clash with Brighton and the club on lockdown after Mikel Arteta’s Covid-19 diagnosis, the Gunners delved into the archives and pull together some of their best goals from previous years.

And finally, Southampton came up with inventive way to pass the time, challenging Norwich City to a game of noughts and crosses – using club badges instead.

But the South Coast would have been disappointed to receive the cold shoulder from Norwich’s social media team, taking a “1-0 lead at half time” with no response from the Canaries.

Luckily, Premier League champions Manchester City stepped in to put their record to the test.