🔥What may i do in regards to a garage that is built on section of my land?🔥

Question: I own a parcel and the adjoining owner recently built a garage close to their house.

The garage has been completed also it now appears they have built it over section of my land.

Surely this isn’t allowed? So what can I really do?

Answer: In the beginning it might be worth instructing an expert boundary surveyor to handle an inspection to be able to clarify if the neighbouring property is in fact on your own land and, if that’s the case, from what extent.

This might be particularly relevant if you can find no clear boundary markers.

If it’s confirmed that the house has been constructed over section of your land, it is a trespass that provides several remedies then.

An injunction could be sought to require the adjoining owner to eliminate the relevant portion of the building, or damages could be payable to be able to compensate you for just about any loss suffered.

This type of decision will undoubtedly be at the discretion of the court.

Another option is always to enter a negotiation with the adjoining owner to market the land in their mind.

It could also be essential to consider if the adjoining owner’s building inhibits your capability to use your premises, such as usage of light, rights of way or your personal capability to develop the house, as there may be a claim in interference also.

These answers can only just be considered a very brief commentary on the problems raised and really should not be relied on as legal services. No liability is accepted for such reliance. For those who have similar issues, you need to obtain advice from the solicitor.

When you have a question for Piers King, email legalsolutions@standard.co.uk or write to Legal Solutions, Homes & Property, Evening Standard, 2 Derry Street, W8 5EE.

Questions can’t be answered individually, but we shall make an effort to feature them here.

Piers King is really a solicitor in the house department of Streathers Solicitors LLP.