🔥What makes Jurgen Klopp different to other managers – according to his Liverpool assistant🔥

Pepijn Lijnders has lifted the lid on what life is like working under Jurgen Klopp, saying the Liverpool manager’s brain “works differently” to others.

The German took over the Reds in 2015 and guided them to two consecutive Champions League finals, winning the trophy for the first time in 14 years after beating Tottenham in June 2019.

The Merseyside club are on course to clinch their first Premier League title under Klopp with an incredible 22-point lead at the summit, although the coronavirus pandemic has cast doubt over whether the season will be completed.

Klopp has been hailed as one of the best coaches in the world after his five-year transformation of the club and his assistant Lijnders, 37, has admitted he still finds himself surprised by the German tactician’s methodology.

“He is very intelligent. His brain works differently to many others, that’s for sure,” Lijnders told the club’s official website.

“Each day he surprises me – and we worked how long together? Four-and-a-half or five years. He changes perception in five minutes.”

While many outside the club may not be aware of Lijnders’ role in the first team, the Dutchman is pleased to be involved in Liverpool’s tactical preparation.

“We really feel that we are a team. We prepare together, we plan together, we act together, we coach together,” he said.

“I’m responsible for the training process, Peter [Krawietz] is really responsible for the analysis of the opposition and analysis of our team.

“All the ideas Jurgen has and the way he wants to set up and be competitive in each game, we just try to support him in the best way possible.

“Three brains can do much more than one brain, if the three brains think in a common way and have the same messages and same passion and same dedication.

“That’s the secret if you are working with a team, that everybody wants the same and understands the way we want to play and the way we want to develop on the training pitch.”