🔥What jobs are on government's list of 'essential' workers in battle against coronavirus?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

NHS staff, teachers, delivery drivers and police officers are among those on the official list of “essential” workers needed in the UK’s fight against coronavirus.

The Government has published a list of “key workers” whose children will continue to be cared for at school amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was published in the early hours of Friday, when most schools will shut their gates until further notice under measures aimed at stopping the spread of the killer illness.

The list has been separated into eight categories, including health and social care, key public services – such as those essential to the running of the justice system, religious staff, charities and journalists – and transport.

Those involved in food production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery are also included, along with “administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the Covid-19 response” in local and national government.

The Department for Education said: “If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one of the critical sectors listed below, and you cannot keep your child safe at home then your children will be prioritised for education provision.”

– Health and social care

This includes frontline health and social care staff – such as doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, as well as support and specialist staff in the health and social care sector. In addition, those working in supply chains, including producers and distributors of medicines and personal protective equipment are included.

– Education and childcare

This includes nursery, teaching staff and social workers, as the department said these workers are required to deliver their plans.

– Key public services

Those required to run the justice system, religious staff, as well as those responsible for managing the deceased and journalists providing public service broadcasting are on the list.

– Local and national government

The list “only includes administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the Covid-19 response or delivering essential public services”, including payment of benefits.

– Food and other necessary goods

The list includes those involved in the production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery of food.

– Public safety and national security

Police, support staff, Ministry of Defence civilian staff and armed forces personnel are on the list, along with fire and rescue staff, as well as those responsible for border security, prison and probation staff.

– Transport

The list includes those who will keep “air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating during the COVID-19 response”.

– Utilities, communication and financial services

Staff required to keep oil, gas, electricity, water and sewerage operations running are on the list, along with those in the civil nuclear, chemical and telecommunications sectors. Those in postal services and working to provide essential financial services provision are also included.

Special schools are to remain open during the closures, while educational settings will continue to cater for vulnerable children and pupils whose parents are key workers.

In Scotland and Wales, all schools will have closed by Friday, and schools in Northern Ireland are due to shut from Monday.

GCSEs and A-levels in England and Wales will be cancelled – although Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there were plans for students to receive qualifications.

The Education Secretary has indicated guidance about exam cancellations will be issued on Friday, including how pupils unable to sit their exams will get their grades.

Gavin Williamson said the Government would work with schools, colleges and England’s exams regulator, Ofqual, “to ensure children get the qualifications they need”.

School leaders have said they expect that grades will be based on teacher assessment and evidence of internal assessment – such as mock exams – which could then be submitted to the exam boards to check.