🔥What it's like inside one of London's skinniest homes🔥

A house only 16 inches wider than Donald Trump’s arm span is for sale in Battersea with a guide price of £1million.

At just 7ft 7in wide, the so-called ‘Slim House’ is narrower than a Tube carriage and is counted among the skinniest homes in the capital.

However, what was once a former passageway that gave access from the high street to stables has been transformed into a house and cleverly extended to include four bedrooms and two reception rooms — providing more than 1,000sq ft of living space.

Unless you were on a social media detox last month, you won’t have missed widespread interest in Donald Trump’s height – 6ft 3in – following the release of details of his medical, and a person’s arm span is generally almost identical to their height.

So, to get a compelling sense of just how narrow the SW11 house is, picture Trump, arms spread, with only seven inches (20 cm) either side of his hands if he decided to snap up the London property.

However, although Battersea has long been one of the most expensive areas of south London, we know he’s not a fan of the “off location” after abandoning plans to visit Britain for the opening of the £750million US embassy in nearby Nine Elms this month. Apparently, he preferred the Grosvenor Square location of the old embassy and criticised former president Obama for selling it off.

Inside Battersea’s slim house — and other skinny homes

For non-presidential buyers, with four double bedrooms across three floors and in one of London’s most rapidly changing areas, the Slim House packs a punch.

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, with a kitchen-breakfast room that leads to a 48ft garden.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms — one with its own dressing room — and a shower room.

Too narrow for him? Slim House in Battersea is just a few inches wider than Trump’s arm span (Getty)

The third floor has two more bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Clever, space-saving design features include plenty of storage, a loft above the top floor and bespoke shelving units.

“This house has a slice of everything, but on a slightly slimmer scale and no downsides of having neighbours above or below,” says owner Aimee Luther, an advertising executive who bought the house four years ago.

Interest so far has come from downsizers and local couples, says Jasper Colliver, head of the Wandsworth branch of agent Savills, which is handling the sale.

Potential buyers include “those who want to retain a number of bedrooms and outside space, as well as those seeking a London base with good local transport connections,” said Colliver.

7ft 7in: the ground floor reception and dining areas lead to a 48ft landscaped garden

London’s other narrow houses include a one-bedroom house in Denmark Hill; Clerkenwell’s Wee House; a four-storey house in Hammersmith; a ‘life-size doll’s house’ in Notting Hill; and a boxy townhouse in Finsbury Park.

The narrowest house in the capital is believed to be a five-storey, 5ft 5in-wide property in Shepherd’s Bush.

£1million: the three-storey house has four bedrooms and plenty of integrated storage.