🔥What is Thundersnow? UK weather phenomenon explained🔥

Heavy snow has started to fall over the UK in the wake of Storm Ciara, and forecasters have warned blizzards could coat some areas of the country with up to 20cm of snow.

Brits, they warn, should also be braced for thunderstorms over the coming days.

A yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds is in place across the north of the UK, including Northern Ireland and most of Scotland.

Snow has already been reported in Scotland, Yorkshire and Derbyshire with thundersnow expected for higher ground.

Met Office meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said: “With these snow showers there is the possibility of lightning strikes.”

Ms Diamond said that unstable air can lead to lightning strikes.

“If a cloud gets large enough you can get thunder, add in snow and we can get thundery showers of snow,” she added.

What is thundersnow?

Snowy conditions at the Tan Hill Inn in Reeth in the Yorkshire Dales (PA)

Thundersnow is an unusual weather occurrence, mainly because it can only happen during a few months of the year.

That is because specific weather conditions are needed to form the weather front.

Thundersnow only forms in wintry conditions that combine cold weather with the usual thunder and lightning.

These wintry conditions can sometimes cause heavy downpours of snow.

What does thundersnow look like?

Thundersnow is one of the most dramatic weather fronts, with heavy snow combined with flashes of lightning and thunder.

Lightning, when combined with heavy snow, can appear brighter because the light reflects off the snowflakes.

Snow sweeps into UK and Ireland after Storm Ciara

It has the opposite effect on the thunder, the sound of which can be dampened by the snow.

While the thunder from a typical thunderstorm might be heard many miles away, the thunder during a thundersnow event will only be heard if you are within two to three miles of the lightning, according to the Met Office.