🔥What is the Toilet Roll Keepy-Uppie Challenge? The footballers trying out the Instagram trend🔥

With millions of people worldwide cooped up indoors amid widespread lockdowns aimed at curtailing the coronavirus pandemic, Instagram users have come up with the toilet roll keepy-uppie challenge to keep themselves entertained.

Sporting stars from from Manchester to Madrid have been quick to pick up on the craze and show their football skills remain unaffected by mass fixture postponements.

Here we explain what is the challenge all about, how you can get involved and which famous players have taken part:

What is the Toilet Roll Keepy-Uppie Challenge?

The new Instagram trend features people testing how many keepy-uppies they can do with a roll of toilet paper.

Whoever takes part then posts a video of their efforts on their page, ideally tagging some friends encouraged to try it out.

Which famous footballers have tried out the Instagram trend?

Numerous top footballers have joined in, including Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi, a six-time Ballon d’Or winner…

Manchester United and England’s Marcus Rashford…

Real Madrid and Brazil full-back Marcelo…

And Chelsea and England emerging talent Tammy Abraham.

Retired stars John Terry and Jamie Carragher have also had a go, with at least one of the former tough-tackling defenders showcasing some real finesse…

And the other seemingly a little rusty after years away from the pitch.

Which have been the best amateur submissions?

Meanwhile, plenty of keen amateurs have also shown they have no shortage of skills controlling a loo roll…

Or depositing it in the back of a makeshift net.