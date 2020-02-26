🔥What is the N95 face mask and can it really protect you from coronavirus?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

People wearing face masks around the world have become a defining image of the coronavirus outbreak.

A more specialised mask, known as an N95 respirator, has been said to protect against the virus as it is thicker than a standard surgical mask.

Masks can help prevent the spread of coronavirus but only if worn properly and under the right conditions.

Production of face masks has been affected by the shutdown of China’s workforce with shortages being reported worldwide, including in the UK.

So what exactly is an N95 mask and does it really protect you from coronavirus?

A man wearing a respiratory mask and gloves in Casalpusterlengo, south-west Milan (Getty Images)

What is the N95 face mask?

The N95 respirator is a disposable mask that covers the nose and mouth to help protect the wearer from breathing in hazardous substances.

They are been described as being designed to prevent 95 per cent of small particles from entering the lungs and are said to be much more effective than paper masks at protecting against coronavirus.

However, they only work if they fit properly and are not suitable for children or people with facial hair.

But, while they offer more protection than standard surgical masks, they can also make breathing more difficult.

A man wearing face mask walks past empty shelves at a supermarket in Hong Kong (AP)

This means they are not recommemded for someone already showing symptoms of infection, which include coughing and shortness of breath.

Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation, masks are only needed for those looking after people with Covid-19, as well as those already diagnosed with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends any health-care workers interacting with coronavirus patients wear a stronger kind of mask.

Dr Jonas Nilsen, co-founder and MD of Practio, told the Standard: “Covid-19 is spread through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing.

A staff member wearing a face mask checks temperature of customers entering a JD.com’s 7Fresh chain in Beijing (REUTERS)

“Facial masks can help limit the spread of respiratory droplets from an infected person when that person coughs or sneezes and thus decrease the risk of the disease spreading.”

He said facial masks can also provide some protection to healthy individuals, with those of good quality blocking respiratory droplets in the surround air from being inhaled.

Meanwhile, the WHO goes on to add that “masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water”.

Coronavirus – In pictures

Dr Nilsen also said the mask must be of N-95 type, adding: “Facial masks must be of the N95-type, which block 95 percent of small particles.

“Paper masks do not provide much protection against inhaled droplets but might limit the spread from infected individuals to some extent.”

He added that military gas masks intended for biochemical warefare will provide good protection but that this is not a “feasbile” option for the mass population.

He also said that masks do not work forever and should not be reused.

The WHO adds that masks should be removed if they get wet, and the front should not be touched.

What guidelines have been issued about preventing the spread of coronavirus?

As well as this advice on masks, the NHS have issued advice on other methods to help prevent the spread of the disease.

This includes putting tissues in the bin straight away, covering your mouth and nose with your sleeve (not hands) when you sneeze, washing your hands with alcohol-based soap and water often and avoiding people who are ill.

Dr Nilsen concludes: “Good hand hygiene is a prerequisite for any facial masks to work as the hands are needed to place the mask correctly over the mouth and nose.

“Any virus particles on the hands would be transferred to the mouth, nose or eyes when putting on the facial masks if not washed and disinfected beforehand.

“N95-facial masks can be an additional protection for those at risk but must never replace good hand hygiene practices.”