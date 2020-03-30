🔥What is the Great British Singalong and which radio stations are getting involved?🔥

The BBC Radio network will see five of its stations come together for a live singalong to try and lift spirits during the coronavirus crisis.

BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1Xtra and the Asian network hope to get the nation singing later this week as they try and create the biggest multi-way simulcast radio has ever seen.

So warm up your vocal chords, here’s what you can expect from The Great British Singalong…

When is The Great British Singalong?

The singalong goes live on all five networks and BBC Sounds on Tuesday, April 2 from 9am.

Who will be hosting The Great British Singalong?

Leading the charge for Radio 1 is Breakfast host Greg James, while Dermot O’Leary will be covering for Zoe Ball over on Radio 2.

Lauren Laverne is in position on 6Music, as Dotty and Harpz Kaur front 1Xtra and the Asian Network, respectively.

While viewers can send in suggestions for the singalong, it is down to the presenters alone to choose what songs are included.

How do you get involved in the Great British Singalong?

To send song suggestions or to share your efforts in belting along to a few classics, listeners can join the hashtag #UKSingalong on social media.

What have the hosts said about the Great British Singalong?

Cheekily teasing he cant wait to wind up 6Music listeners, James said: “Nothing brings people together quite like radio does. It’s been a great comfort for me to have a focus during this extraordinary time.

“I’m so glad the listeners find what we’re currently doing a useful distraction as well.”

Laverne added: “I’m so glad that as radio presenters we can continue to unite and entertain listeners during such a challenging time and what better way to bring people together than a singalong? I hope you’ll join us on Thursday – and I look forward to hearing your suggestions. I know they will be fabulous.”

The controller for BBC Popular Music Lorna Clarke explained: “In these challenging times, we know that many people have been turning to radio as a lifeline.

“The live broadcasts from our amazing presenters are providing people with a sense of community and some much-needed escapism at a time where many of us are feeling distant from our loved ones. We’ll be keeping that spirit up on Thursday morning as all our pop music stations come together in what is sure to be a very special moment.”

The Great British Singalong launches Thursday April 2 on BBC Sounds