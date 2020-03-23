🔥What is the Gesture Challenge? How to get the Instagram filter🔥

A new filter called the Gesture Challenge is taking Instagram by storm.

If you’ve found yourself looking for more ways to kill time while you’re either self-isolating or looking for something to do while working from home to break up the day, then this is the filter for you.

Gesture Challenge was created by user @I.M.Noel, and it works by showing you a sequence of gesture emojis that you have to replicate in time to a beat.

Simple, right? But devastatingly effective at whiling away the hours

Before you dive in and grab this filter, make sure you update your Instagram app to the latest version, or else you might not be able to access it.

Try the Gesture Challenge yourself (Instagram/@I.M.Noel)

Here’s how to get the Gesture Challenge filter on Instagram:

In the app, find your way to @I.M.Noel’s profile, tap on the middle tab to bring up filters and it’s the first one you’ll find there called Gesture Challenge.

Tapping on that will show you how it works and if you want to try it for yourself, just tap the ‘Try it’ option.

Now you’ve got the filter, it’s time to test your gesture skills.

Press and hold the middle icon to start a video and a randomised selection of gestures will appear at the top of the screen which you have to replicate yourself in time to the beat.

Test yourselves and send it to your friends to see how good (or how terrible) your co-ordination is.