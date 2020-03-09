🔥What is the Flip the Switch TikTok challenge? Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Elizabeth Warren and more celebs who have aced the viral trend🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The rise of TikTok continues, as celebrities swarm en masse to the app to take part in its most popular challenges.

There’s one trend the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and even Elizabeth Warren seem to love more than others: the Flip the Switch challenge, which sees people swap clothes and dance to a Drake song.

Jennifer Lopez’s take on the challenge is hard to beat, as she and her fiance A-Rod gave it a go on her personal TikTok account.

The video, which has racked up an impressive 11.7 million loops, sees Lopez dance and throw it back in a white turtleneck dress; all before A-Rod ‘flips the switch’ and turns out the lights.

When he turns the lights back on again, the pair are in different positions – and wearing each other’s clothes.

Lopez’s poor white dress will never be the same as A-Rod, a former professional baseball player, squeezes into it and tries his hand at her dance moves.

It was a match made in heaven when Elizabeth Warren met her Saturday Night Live doppelganger Kate McKinnon, who does impressions of the former presidential candidate on the show.

Behind the scenes, the pair filmed their own take on the Flip the Switch challenge which saw them in identical blue and black clothing – with the pair swapping places as Warren tried her best to dance.

But what is the Flip the Switch challenge and which other celebrities have jumped on board? Here’s everything you need to know about the viral TikTok trend.

What is the Flip the Switch challenge?

The Flip the Switch challenge is a popular TikTok trend set to Drake’s song ‘Nonstop.’

The comedic videos see users film a selfie video with themselves and another person, dancing to a part of Drake’s song which goes “I just flipped the switch” – before promptly turning out the lights.

After the lights are turned back on, the people will have swapped places – and usually – clothes. It’s been used to comedic effect with men swapping into teeny tiny sports bras or svelte white cocktail dresses in A-Rod’s case.

Others have also posted subversive takes on it, swapping places with their dogs and inanimate objects.

Sometimes people will also do their own solo takes on the challenge, as was the case for some of the trend’s earliest videos.

According to Know Your Meme, one of the earliest instances was came from user @erinmfiner who posted a hilarious take.

How to do the Flip The Switch challenge on TikTok

If you have a TikTok account, all you have to do is find the audio that contains the clip of Drake’s song.

Around 76,000 users – including Cabello and Lopez – have used an audio clip by user BellaLambert while the original ‘Nonstop’ track on TikTok can also be found here.

All you have to do is save the audio to your library by clicking the little bookmark sign, then press the plus symbol at the bottom of your screen to begin recording a new video.

From there, you can choose the ‘Flip the Switch’ audio by tapping on Sounds and then you’re good to begin recording your take on the challenge.

You can also choose to hashtag your post #fliptheswitch or #flippedtheswitch when you’re ready to publish your video to make it easier for others to find on the app.

Celebrity Flip the Switch TikToks

Here’s a number of the best celebrity and funny Flip the Switch videos…

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod

Both Lopez and A-Rod posted this video to their TikTok accounts, however Lopez’s breezed past his on the loop count.

Emily Ratajkowski and The Fat Jewish

The model and her close friend The Fat Jewish took on the trend, as they both swapped tops – leaving the Internet personality in a crop top and Ratajkowski in American flag briefs.

Camila Cabello

Cabello and her dance instructor Calvit Hodge took on the trend, with Hodge changing into Cabello’s crop top and leggings after the lights went out.

Patrick Starr

Beauty guru Patrick Starr is well known for his glam looks, though he posted a funny before and after timed to the Drake song.

Aimee Song

Fashion blogger Aimee Song said she “almost got dumped” trying to convince her boyfriend Jacopo Moschin to join in.

Hamilton’s Jared Dixon

Hamilton cast member Jared Dixon shared the Broadway musical’s take on the TikTok trend with an International Women’s Day take.

After he and two other male cast members danced and flipped out the lights, they were replaced with the cast’s three main female characters: the Schuyler sisters.

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa

The hosts of Live with Kelly and Ryan flipped the switch from behind the table of their set, with the make-up department earning their cheques by even transforming their faces and hair.

Best Flip the Switch TikToks​

