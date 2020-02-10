🔥What is seasonal affective disorder and what are the symptoms of SAD?🔥

Seasonal affective disorder – more commonly known as SAD – is sometimes referred to as ‘winter depression’.

Tending to hit when daylight hours are few and far between – such as now, in dreary January – it’s an affliction known to emerge in seasonal cycles.

Sufferers can experience it in the summertime, but it is much more likely to hit in winter.

If you’re keen to familiarise yourself with the condition, keep reading.

What is SAD?

Seasonal affective disorder is widely regarded as a form of depression.

It starts and finishes at roughly the same times of year, and in the Northern Hemisphere tends to strike in the period spanning September through to April.

It is thought to affect one in 15 people in the UK, according to the NHS.

What causes SAD?

Doctors are not entirely sure. However, a popular theory is that it relates to a lack of exposure to sunlight; a deficit which may cause the hypothalamus – a region of the brain – to act differently.

As the NHS reports, this may affect the production of melatonin, the hormone which makes you feel tired. People with SAD can produce more of it than normal, and as a result, feel wearied and fatigued.

SAD may also affect a person’s serotonin levels – serotonin being the neurotransmitter responsible for regulating such functions as mood, appetite and sleep.

It may also impact on the body’s circadian rhythm; a disruption in the body clock can lead to a change in mood.

What are the symptoms of SAD?

Feeling perpetually downbeat and uninterested in normal activities are two common signs, as is tiredness.

Sleeping for longer than usual is another known symptom, as is the urge to eat more carbs, which can lead to weight gain.

How can you treat SAD?

Pay a visit to your GP for advice.

There, they might suggest anything from light therapy – the use of a light box, which gives off bright light to mimic the daytime outdoors – to talking therapies (perhaps a course of cognitive behavioural therapy), or even simple lifestyle changes, like walking in nature or just taking regular exercise.