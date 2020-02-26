🔥What is Prince Harry's Travalyst initiative? How the Duke is seeking to promote sustainable tourism🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Prince Harry returned to the UK last night to undertake the last of his duties as a senior member of the British Royal Family.

It was his first time back in the UK since he followed the Duchess of Sussex back to Canada last month to be with their son, Archie, after the pair announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Arriving in Edinburgh’s Waverley Station last night, this morning Harry spoke at Travalyst’s summit, the sustainable tourism initiative he launched last year.

But what is Travalyst?

The Duke of Sussex launched Travalyst in September 2019. It is a sustainable travel initiative which has been joined by some of the travel industry’s biggest players – Booking.com, SkyScanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa.

“We believe in the power and importance of travel and that we also have a shared responsibility to our planet and to each other,” Travalyst’s mission statement says.

“That’s why we’re coming together as a catalyst for change. We want to be the driving force that paves a new way to travel, helping everyone explore our world in a way that protects both people and places, and secures a positive future for destinations and local communities for generations to come.”

With a goal to help tourists make more eco-friendly decisions when booking trips, the initiative said it would educate travellers on the environmental impact of tourism through providing tips for offsetting carbon emissions and supporting local communities.

There was skepticism around the timing of the Travalyst announcement last September, as Harry and Meghan had faced criticism that summer for taking four private jets in the space of two weeks. When questioned about it at the launch Harry said: “I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the Earth commercial, but occasionally I have to make a decision not to, to ensure my family are safe.”

He continued: “I have learned so much from the experiences I’ve had and the people I’ve met in places like Botswana and the Caribbean, Nepal and New Zealand. What is clear across this vast landscape is our world faces environmental challenges of unprecedented scope and scale.”

When we spoke to Booking.com’s chairwoman, Gillian Tan about the initiative last year, she said: “71 per cent of our customers want companies to offer more sustainable options. Eco travel is impacting the travel industry a lot, and more companies are thinking much more how to preserve the cities we built and love for generations to come.”

What initiatives has Travalyst put in place?

Last week, Travalyst’s founding companies announced the development of draft sustainability frameworks that will ‘serve as a cross-channel guide’ for scoring sustainability practices across the travel and tourism industry. The end goal is to create a scoring system across all participating platforms that will make it clear to travellers that they are picking a sustainably-minded holiday.

The summit today focuses on Scotland and, as one of the world’s fastest-growing tourist destination, what it is doing to make tourism sustainable. Travalyst is also using this summit to showcase its initial draft frameworks.

While there is no set date on when these frameworks will be put in place, there is an ‘ambition to start testing’ the scoring framework with customers on the partner’s platforms later this year.