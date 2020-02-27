🔥What is Pokémon Day? We take a look at the game as it turns 24 today🔥

Pokémon Day is here, at last, celebrating the release of the original versions of the game – Red and Green – when they were first released in Japan in 1996.

Not to be confused with the UK release of the games, which were slightly updated in Pokemon Red and Blue, which came to West in 1998

Today marks Pokémon’s 24th birthday, and what an eventful 24 years its been.

Still going strong after 24 years (Pokémon)

From gorgeous animated tv shows, films and, of course, to the iconic and immensely addictive games, Pokémon shows no signs of slowing down.

With a hotly anticipated new Mythic Pokémon being revealed in the Sword and Shield games today and a special event happening in Pokemon GO, there’s a bunch of ways to celebrate this wondrous occasion.

What is Pokémon Day?

On February 27, 1996, the first Pokémon video games, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green launched in Japan, kicking off a global phenomenon that would grow to be one of the most popular and influential entertainment brands in the world

Created by video game creator Satoshi Tajiri, Pokemon quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, striking a chord with gamers of all ages.

The release of the games for the Nintendo Gameboy back in the 90s spawned an animated TV series in 1997 and a collectable trading card game in 1999, both of which remain monstrously successful to this day.

How is it being celebrated?

Perhaps the most exciting news to look forward to today is the confirmation of a new Mythical Pokémon coming to Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch.

Teased earlier in the month, details about this Pokémon will finally be revealed today.

Netflix is exclusively premiering a new animated film today called Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, which will be released globally.

The film focuses around a special variant of the iconic Pokémon Mewtwo, named Armoured Mewtwo, which appeared in the mobile game Pokémon GO on February 25.

There are also special Pokémon clones including Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise appearing in GO raids, and clone Pikachu may photobomb any pictures you take in the game.

Players may also encounter Pikachu and Eevee wearing party hats in the wild, as well as Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle sporting the same festive look.

The first Pokémon of the Year competition was held earlier in the month, with people being able to participate in a poll to vote for their favourite Pokémon by searching for “Pokemon vote” on Google.

Fans will be able to see the results of the poll on Pokemon’s official YouTube channel where they will reveal the winner today at 2pm UK time.