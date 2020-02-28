The latest headlines in your inbox

Research shows that women will spend just under £5,000 in their lifetime on period products.

This can be a problem for those on a low income, potentially causing them to miss work and school if they cannot afford such items.

In Scotland, MSPs are trying to pass legislation to make it a legal requirement for women to be given free towels and tampons.

In the UK, despite most women needing period products every month, the goods are classed as a luxury item and subject to tax.

The Standard looks at the issue of period poverty below…

Period products are a step closer to becoming free for women in Scotland after a bill passed its first stage (AFP via Getty Images)

What is period poverty?

The average period lasts about five days and it can cost up to £8 a month for tampons and sanitary towels depending on how heavy the bleeding is.

Some women struggle to meet this expense.

Period poverty is when those on a low income can’t access or afford suitable period products.

Why is there a tax on sanitary products?

In the UK, VAT has been charged on sanitary towels and tampons at a rate of five percent since 2001.

EU rules meant that the so-called tampon tax could not be taken away or reduced.

To try and combat this, over the last few years the UK government has kept money raised from the levy and donated it to women’s charities and organisations.

Tesco has reduced the price of products to help tackle period poverty (PA)

Post-Brexit it will be up to the government to set the VAT rate and ministers have indicated they want to abolish the tax completely – following in the footstep of countries including Australia, Canada, Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

Supermarket brand Tesco also tried to help combat period poverty and it announced it was reducing sanitary products by 5 percent in July 2017.

Is period poverty a big problem?

More than a quarter of women and young girls have been affected by period poverty with many missing work and school, a campaign group has said

Females will need to shell out around £5,000 over a lifetime on products, but those in financial difficulties often pay a higher price.

According to campaign group Bloody Big Brunch – which organises morning meals where guests pay with sanitary products rather than money – females unable to pay resort to old rags, toilet paper or newspaper as a substitute.

“This leads to 137,000 girls missing school each year, not to mention embarrassment and illness – the impact is huge,” its website said.

Campaigners hold up signs calling for an end to period poverty (PA)

In a different study, conducted by Plan International, it found that one in ten girls have been unable to afford sanitary wear in the UK and one in seven have “struggled”

Furthermore, one in seven girls have had to borrow from a friend due to financial problems and one in seven have had to improvise.

The charity also looked into the stigma around periods and found that almost half of young women aged 14- 21 are embarrassed by their cycles.

Speaking when the study was published, UK Campaign Manager at Plan International UK Lucy Russell said: “Period poverty is a very real challenge facing many girls in the UK, and it’s devastating to hear of the impact it is having on girls’ lives, their ability to be themselves, and their self-esteem. For too many girls, dealing with their period each month is proving a tough challenge – and in 21st century Britain, this shouldn’t be the case.

“But what is also clear is that this is a problem of stigma as well as affordability. Girls feel embarrassed by their periods, and that can’t be right.

“We need a society-wide approach to bust the taboo, and an education programme which addresses the shocking reality that too many girls lack the knowledge and understanding of how to manage their period, and are too afraid to ask for advice.”

Are girls in Scotland going to get free sanitary products?

A bill has been written to give all women free sanitary products in Scotland.

It has passed the first stage at Holyrood Parliament.

If its clears all the stages it will mean the Scottish Parliament would have a legal duty to ensure anyone who needs sanitary goods would be able to get them free of charge.

Monica Lennon MSP speaks in the debating chamber during the Period Products Bill (PA)

MSP Monica Lennon proposed that it could be modelled on the free condom distribution scheme where anyone needing the contraceptive can pick it up at GPs and pharmacies.

Ms Lennon welcomed cross-party support for her “pioneering” bill and said: “Too often this Parliament is defined by division, disagreement and discord.

“This Bill shows what Parliament can do when we put aside our legitimate political differences and work together.

“Women and girls are too often left behind in the political process. This is a chance to put them first and do something that is truly groundbreaking on gender equality.

Supporters of the Period Products bill at a rally outside Parliament in Edinburgh (PA)

“Menstruation is normal. Free universal access to tampons, pads and reusable options should be normal, too.”

She added that the legislation was not “radical or extreme” but “the right thing to do”.

It has estimated it could take as much as £24 million to roll out the initiative.

What is already being done to tackle the issue?

In the UK, the government has a task force whose aim is to raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding periods.

It has also rolled out free products in English primary schools since January 2020.

In Scotland, period product are funded in schools, colleges and universities.

Tampons and towels are also delivered to low-income household and councils have money to provide free products at sport clubs and other public places.